7 magnificent properties for sale from under £700k, as seen in Country Life

From a remote Welsh hillside to a spectacular Elizabethan manor in Kent, here's our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week.

Yr Helfa is a dream home for sale: a traditional Welsh longhouse believed to have been constructed in the 1700s, and in one of the most peaceful and secluded spots imaginable.

The interior features Welsh slate slab flooring, exposed stone work and traditional fireplaces. The current owners have undertaken a complete and extensive re build of the property during their ownership, blending traditional materials and building methods with state of the art infrastructure and services.

A stunning, Grade II-Listed country house dating from the 15th century and full of character — not least in its bold yellow colour.

Many changes have been made over the years, with additions and amendments that have left this a gorgeous, light and airy period home.

Built in 2021 to an exceptional standard, Hillside Barn is centred around unparalleled views of The South Downs.

This contemporary house offers a superb living experience, boasting six bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms spread across its expansive and light filled layout.

A six-bedroom, detached property with an outdoor swimming pool, gated driveway and selection of outbuildings in a Hertfordshire village surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Totally refurbished in 2006, this house is full of comforts, with a cinema room and family room/bar among the rooms in a 6,000sq ft property.

Howburn Cottage is an exceptional property in a phenomenal location.

Given its vicinity to Edinburgh, the sense of space and beautiful scenery is extraordinary; Scotland’s capital is just 16 miles away.

With breathtaking views over Saunton Beach and the surrounding dunes, this 13,000 sq ft home has both space and a great location.

It’s yet to be finished off inside, allowing the new owners to specify all the finishing touches entirely to their taste.

This Elizabethan manor house is exquisitely beautiful and has been meticulously renovated.

It’s also easily accessible, close to the M26 and M20 motorways and within moments of Borough Green station.

