8 simply magnificent properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

Cardigan — £850,000
Beautifully restored 9-bed mansion, with attached 2/3 bed self-contained cottage and a stone barn (ripe for conversion STPP) in around 1.93 acres of grounds, located near the coast in West Wales.
For sale with West Wales Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.
Suffolk – £1.5 million
Superb lodge in an idyllic setting nestling beneath Sutton Hoo, with an extensive river frontage and views of the Woodbridge skyline.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Wiltshire — £750,000
An exceptional first floor apartment in a Grade I listed Jacobean manor house. Reception hall, drawing room/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cloakroom, double garage and communal grounds.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire — £1.9 million
Significant Grade I listed castle and charming 17th century house in a highly regarded area within the Cotswolds AONB.The Castle includes a stable yard, bungalow, estate office and flat, a Cotswold stone barn and beautiful gardens including a walled garden. Additional 4 cottages, farm buildings, fully equipped farmstead, commercial arable land, pasture and woodland extending to 693 acres available by separate negotiation.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire — £3.75 million
An inspiring new build blend of contemporary and period architecture. Located in a private and elevated position in the highly sought after village of Cowley. 3 reception rooms, 5/6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, games room, study, detached garage building with studio, gardens and grounds.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire— £1.65 million
Space and privacy on the edge of a hamlet with wonderful views. 4 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 bedrooms (2 en suite), family bathroom, landscaped gardens,off road parking and double garage.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire — £3.45 million
Extensively refurbished Grade II listed Cotswold house. Drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, orangery, 2 bedroom detached coach house, gardens and paddock.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Oxfordshire — £2 million
Grade II listed village home with open views onto the countryside. 3 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 7 bedrooms, 4 bath/shower rooms, tennis court, double garage with room above, gardens, grounds and paddock.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
