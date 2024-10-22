A 12th century Benedictine monastery with its own chapel that’s now a seven-bedroom family home

There are homes with original features, and then there's Horsham St Faith Priory in Norfolk.

Homes with original period features are the very bread and butter of Country Life. That and homes that are just a bit weird. But mostly homes with period features.

You know the ones. Exposed beams, pleasing windows, fireplaces, ornate plasterwork. If you’ve spent any time on this website, or indeed reading the magazine, you’ll be well acquainted with such properties. You probably want to live in one (or already do).

So it seems a little silly to describe this home in Horsham St Faith, Norfolk, as having period features. I mean it does: there are exposed beams, and fireplaces, and bricks, and windows with mullions and transoms. But this property goes a bit further, by also being a former Benedictine monastery that dates from the 12th century. It is for sale with Abbotts for £1.25 million.

For starters, the property is a large one. Probably not big enough these days to house a bunch of monks, but it does have seven bedrooms. It also comes with six acres of ‘serene’ land surrounding it.

The heart of the home on the ground floor, where you will find a dining room, sitting room, large kitchen, study and, of course, a snooker room. There’s also a small conservatory to the rear of the home and an attached coach house and barn.

Those are all very interesting rooms, but not as interesting as the in-house chapel, which features an underground cellar. If that was not enough, there remains a 13th-century monastic painting on the walls. Period features indeed.

Outside, the gardens feature a pond, the aforementioned barn and coach house, and plenty of lawn. There’s also a patio to the rear of the property to enjoy some al fresco dining.

The property is located on Church Street, because of course it is, in the heart of Horsham St Faith. Local amenities include, but are not limited to, a pub, garage, post office, store and doctors surgery. Norwich itself is very close to the south.

Horsham St Faith Priory is for sale with Abbotts for £1.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here