A 13th-century grange for sale with stone floors, open fires and gothic arches for doorways

On the southern slope of the Polden Hills you’ll find The Grange, a property steeped in history with a beautiful private garden.

Dressed in the local Lias stone under a Roman clay-tiled roof, the Grange offers a fantastic opportunity to own a four-bedroom family home in the village of Stawell, a deeply desirable part of the West Country.

It’s now currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £900,000.

Dating from the 13th century, the property was originally part of a substantial former grange that was divided into two in the mid 20th century.

There are no adjoining walls, however, and the property, which boasts some 2,800sq ft of living space, is available with no onward chain.

Inside, the house has retained many architectural features, such as flagstone floors, diamond-paned leaded lights, ceiling beams and inglenook and stone fireplaces.

The heart of the home is probably the huge living room with its beams, stone floor and enormous open fire, but there’s also a farmhouse-style kitchen with a dining room. Yet the real draw here is the medieval character: many of the doorways are even shaped as gothic arches — beautiful to look at, though we’d imagine that the taller occupants of the house will need to make sure they walk straight through the centre!

Outside, grounds extend to just under an acre and include several outdoor seating areas, one of which has a background waterfall feature.

The property is situated in the small village of Stawell. In the surrounding local area you’ll find all the usual amenities — a post office, several pubs, a convenience store, GP surgery and car garage.

Street and Bridgewater aren’t too far away, offering more in the way of shopping, restaurants and pubs. You’ll also find a railway station in Bridgewater that runs services on the Bristol to Taunton line, whilst services from Castle Cary link to London Paddington.

There are also great schools in the area — both state and independent — with Millfield, Wells Cathedral School, King’s and Queen’s College Taunton, to name a few.

