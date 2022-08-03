A 17th century Norfolk farmhouse that poses a ‘unique renovation opportunity’ — and one that’s an easy commute to London

Gables Farm doesn't need a total renovation, but future owners may want to change... well, quite a lot.

Set in Roydon, a village just outside Diss, from where there are regular services to London Liverpool Street, this Grade II-listed 17th century farmhouse is on the market via Durrants for offers over £850,000.

If that seems too good to be true, hold on for just one moment: the agent August Atkinson describes it as a ‘unique renovation project’, and as the pictures here show, there’s a lot that now needs to be done.

Requiring extensive repair throughout, Gables Farm currently has five bedrooms, an attic that remains unconverted, but could be made into further bedrooms or a children’s floor, and a number of outbuildings.

There is great potential, too. Planning consent had been granted to convert the outbuildings into a three-bedroom house. This has now lapsed, but the fact that it was granted in the first place ought to be a positive sign — though any buyer will have to make their own enquiries.

It feels like any work done would be well worth it, for this is a lovely old place set in gardens of about 4½ acres.

And for those who like character and quirks, it’s full of interest — not least the little nook space framed by beams which… well, we’ll just leave this picture here, as frankly we’ve never seen anything quite like it. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing we’ll leave up to you.

Roydon: What you need to know

Location: Roydon is located on the outskirts of Diss, where mainline rail services run links to London Liverpool Street and Norwich. Norwich is about 24 miles to the north, the coast is just under 35 miles to the east and King’s Lynn is just 6 miles away.

Atmosphere: The small village benefits from its close proximity to Diss which has a full range of shops and amenities, including schools, sports and heath facilities.

Things to do: There’s plenty to do in the area, whether you visit the numerous quaint villages that surround Roydon, or head to the heritage coast for watersports. Visit the Bressingham Gardens, or pop to historic King’s Lynn with its cute hughstreet and numerous coffee shops and boutiques.

Schools: Roydon Primary School is local to the village, and there’s also Diss Church of England Junior School, Palgrave Church of England Primary School and Diss High School.

