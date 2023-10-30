A magnificent, 400-year-old grand hall — plus 138-acre estate — that could pay for itself

This 138-acre parcel of land in Worcestershire offers plenty of interesting business angles. So which will you pursue?



If you’re an ambitious sort looking for a new project to sink your teeth into, then Baston Hall might be right up your street.

This Grade II-listed hall, dating to around 1620, is situated in 138 acres of Worcestershire countryside. Besides the main hall there are all sorts of converted buildings and accommodation, and the present owners are willing to split the sale in to lots. Opt for the whole thing, however, and the guide price is £4,250,000 via Knight Frank.

And while that’s a lot of money, there is scope for this place to earn its keep: it has, in recent years, been one of England’s most extravagant holiday lets, with guests paying upwards of £2,000 a night for an estate to call their own.

You can see why it’s been popular. Baston Hall’s charming original features have been kept intact, with exposed bricks and beams throughout the house.

Set around a central courtyard, the property offers up to 12 bedrooms and north of 8,000 sq ft of living space that can be arranged in a variety of ways, depending on how you want to use it.

A new estate office and what the selling agent describes as the ‘Cloud room’ (think flexible space for an office, yoga studio, gym or function room) were recently created next to the garage in the adjoining building.

Meanwhile, the Old Stables, in a separate building, have been given a new lease of life as a three-bedroom guest suite.

Baston Hall is surrounded by a mature garden which includes ancient cherry trees, lawn, flower beds, and a lake with connecting cascading ponds. There’s also a tennis court tucked discreetly to one side.

But it’s not just Baston Hall and the Old Stables that have been updated. So too has the wider estate, which is farmed regeneratively, according to Knight Frank.

There’s two large agricultural buildings at the far end of the estate, including an open-fronted modern cattle shed that links directly to a brand new cattle handling system. They have their own access to the public highway so you don’t need to worry about large farm vehicles rolling past Baston Hall.

There’s also a one-bedroom cottage, known as Keepers Cottage, at the southern entrance of the estate. It’s currently used as a holiday let.

There’s also potential to build more and potentially add value: planning permission is already in place for a new three-bedroom, 1,800 sq ft house.

The estate could provide a variety of sporting endeavours. It’s already got a racing pedigree: the barns were previously used as racing stables and there’s also an old gallop on the site.

The estate is at the top of the Malvern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The village of Alfrick is a mile away and Great Malvern is seven miles to the south.

Baston Hall is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £4,250,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.