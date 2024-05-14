A beautiful Georgian home with columns, colonnades, cottages, space and stables

Alfrick Court sits right on the edge of the scenic Malvern Hills. It comes with a cottage and a stable flat, outbuildings, landscaped gardens and equestrian facilities.

Those looking for an opportunity to breathe new life into an elegant Grade II-listed Georgian house — and its grounds — will be interested to see this beautiful old place in the unspoilt Worcestershire countryside. Alfrick Court, nestled in around nine acres on the border of the picturesque Malvern Hills National Landscape, is on the market with Knight Frank for £2,200,000.

The six-bedroom house comes with a three-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom stable flat, outbuildings, and equestrian facilities. And there’s scope to transform one of the barns into another home too.

It’s an idyllic set-up, particularly if you’re a horse lover who’s keen to put your own stamp on things.

Charles Probert, Director, Knight Frank Hereford, says: ‘Alfrick Court is a true testament to Georgian grandeur, offering the perfect blend of period charm and modern comfort, set amidst enchanting gardens and grounds.’

So, to the main house first. There are well-proportioned rooms with light flooding in through large sash windows. There’s no shortage of original period features either. They include Adam-style fireplaces, herringbone parquet floors and, if you look up, delicate decorative plasterwork.

It’s hard to think of a nicer place to be on a warm, sunny day than the south-facing veranda with fluted Ionic columns, as these photos so aptly capture.

The interiors look a touch on the dated side but a buyer with a good eye could freshen it up in no time.

Outside, the captivating gardens include a walled garden, orchard and a lake. Aren’t those on every green-fingered buyer’s wish list?

Beyond the main house, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into, particularly around a courtyard which comprises three buildings.

The Coach House and Old Cider Mill have been transformed into a three-bedroom cottage which is currently let.

And the two-storey barn attached to it is ripe for development, with Knight Frank highlighting its ‘obvious potential for conversion to another dwelling’.

There’s also a large Grade II-listed, timber-framed and brick barn dating back to around 1750.

But what of the equestrian facilities? Well, horses are bound to enjoy the good life at Alfrick Court. The Victorian stable block offers stables, a tack room and former garage. (Not forgetting the two-bedroom flat on the first floor above.)

And then there’s around six acres of grazing, a manège, and some stables, which are in need of some TLC.

The village of Alfrick offers all the essentials: a church, post office, shop and village hall. Malvern and Worcester are seven miles away.

Probert continues: ‘With its versatile living spaces, and picturesque surroundings, Alfrick Court presents a rare opportunity to embrace a quintessential country lifestyle within a Georgian masterpiece.’

Alfrick Court is for sale with Knight Frank at £2,200,000 — see more details and pictures.