‘Timeless refinement’ in this beautifully-poised Cotswold stone house, set in a secluded woodland valley

Behind its neo-Classical façade, this Grade II-listed home has a layout designed with entertaining in mind, according to the selling agent. It sits at the edge of an unspoilt wooded valley in Gloucestershire.



Located at the end of a long, sweeping drive, Barton End Farmhouse is the epitome of pared-down chic, located near the pretty village of Horsley and the market town of Nailsworth.

It’s on the market via the Blue Book Agency, which is selling the seven-bedroom home for £2,250,000.

The Grade II-listed stone house has classic proportions and a colour palette of chalky tones that wouldn’t look out of place in a glossy interior design magazine — and as the agents make clear in their details, that’s thanks to the vendors: ‘The current owners have built on the lovely feel of this house and created timeless refinement in their thoughtful decoration of the interiors.’

The main part of this historic house dates back to the 17th century. It’s just one of two surviving properties from this period in the hamlet of Barton End in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

With its neo-Classical façade of ashlar stone, large sash windows, and Tuscan pediment porch, Barton End Farmhouse certainly makes a good first impression.

The drawing room and dining room at the front of the house feature fine fireplaces, original folding shutters, freestanding cast iron radiators, and recently-laid wood floors. They are the main entertaining spaces, according to the agent (this house looks immaculate, it’s hard to imagine raucous parties taking place here).

A study, with French windows that open out onto a terrace, and a cloakroom are set slightly further back. And there’s a clutch of rooms in the 19th century stone extension, including the kitchen, laundry room, and sitting room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom comes with an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. There are also five further bedrooms (all with fireplaces and window seats), a dressing room, and three bathrooms. It might be worth popping a few more rugs down though to make this first floor feel a little cosier.

There’s another bedroom tucked away in the eaves of the second floor. It’s currently configured as a children’s dormitory so slumbering parents are unlikely to be woken by the patter of tiny feet.

Barton End Farmhouse opens up to a west-facing lawn as well as wider grounds and paddocks. For those keen to live off the land, there’s a large walled garden that was once a kitchen garden. It’s still home to mature trees and shrubs, rhubarb, a fig tree, and a covered stone well.

There’s sporting action to be had here too, with a garage and tennis court to one side of the house, and a Victorian stable block, with many original features, to the other.

Barton End Farmhouse is currently on the market via Blue Book Agency for £2,250,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.