A beautifully presented 18th century former vicarage that offers three inspiring renovation opportunities

Located in the heart of the village of Bodenham in Herefordshire, Pigeon House is a magnificent — and unlisted — family home with elegant interiors and plenty of space to expand.

Pigeon House is a former vicarage in the heart of the village of Old Bodenham, between Hereford and Leominster. Behind the pink front door, it has eight bedrooms and more than 4,400sq ft of accommodation laid out over three floors.

It’s currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £1.5 million.

Space and the opportunity to create more accommodation are in abundance at Pigeon House. A large cellar within the main property lends itself perfectly to conversion into another room, be it for a gym, sauna or wine cellar/storage.

In the garden is an attractive coach house that has pre-planning permission for conversion. Currently used as a garage and storage, this could make excellent ancillary accommodation. If you’ve still got pennies in the bank for more, an outhouse located to the east of the property and known as Pound Cottage — now an enclosed outhouse set within a courtyard — also provides wonderful scope for renovation.

Described as a property of ‘great historic interest’ — and adding to the already lucrative development opportunities — is the knowledge that Pigeon House is unlisted.

Within the house, you’ll find all the period touches and elegant details you’d expect from a house of this stature — sash windows, original fireplaces, cornicing and French doors to name a few.

The predominantly south-facing gardens extend to more than 1½ acres, including a walled area and a Grade II-listed dovecote (the only element of the property that is listed). ‘With such wonderful character and natural good looks, Pigeon House is a sheer delight,’ enthuses selling agent Phil Bates.

Within the village of Old Bodenham are two pubs, a medieval church, a primary school, shops and post office, doctors’ surgery, tennis court, tea rooms; nine-hole golf course, a village hall and a nature reserve.

It lies about eight miles from the Cathedral City of Hereford and seven miles from the market town of Leominster. The house is situated close by to Bodenham Lakes Nature Reserve and Gloucester, Worcester and Ross-on-Wye can all be easily accessed via good motorway links.

Local schools include St Michael’s C of E Primary School, Marden Primary Academy and Wellington Primary School and Nursery — all of which are rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Secondary options can be found in an around Hereford, with Barrs Court School and Hereford Sixth Form College.

