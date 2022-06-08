A beautifully remote thatched cottage in Devon with just under 13 acres of magical gardens

Lower Park is a true idyll in an enchanting rural location, surrounded by lake, pasture and woodland and offers charming accommodation.

Set in Witheridge, between Exmoor and Dartmoor and within easy reach of Tiverton, this traditional, thatched house is thought to date from the 17th century and is full of period charm.

Currently on the market via Greenslade Taylor Hunt for offers over £1.1 million, Lower Park is a quintessential country abode visited year-round by an abundance of wildlife, drawn to the idyllic, rural surroundings.

The 2,175sq ft interior has plenty of exposed beams, stonework and two inglenook fireplaces (one in the dining room, the other in the sitting room). Two of the three bedrooms enjoy long views of the leafy grounds, which extend to nearly 13 acres of south-facing gardens, lake, pond, pasture and woodland.

There is also a converted barn providing secondary accommodation and office space. Further planning was sought to add a south-facing gable end for the barn, now lapsed, but shows the potential for further development. Beyond the converted barn are a series of outbuildings including wooden stables and a tack room.

Lower Park is currently on the market via Greenslade Taylor Hunt for offers over £1.1 million

Witheridge: What you need to know

Location: North Devon, 10 miles from Tiverton where trains run to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: Day to day amenities can be found in Witheridge with a doctor’s surgery, general stores, pub, primary school, church and village hall. The nearby village of South Molton offers more in the way of restaurants, shops, a supermarket, secondary school, hospital and recreational facilities.

Things to do: The area is surrounded by pretty river valleys and woodland to explore, whilst the Exmoor National Park offers plenty of walking, cycling and riding tracks across the moorland.

Schools: Witheridge Church of England Primary Academy and East Worlington Primary School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. For secondary there’s Tiverton High School and Blundell’s School.

