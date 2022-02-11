A beautifully-restored Tudor home flooded with light, surrounded by five acres of rolling Kent countryside

A plethora of period features meet with tasteful contemporary touches at Jeffries, a wonderful Grade II- listed home near the Kent coast.

This five-bedroom house in Lynsted, near Faversham, currently on the market with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £1.85 million, seems to have the ideal blend of old and new.

Grade II-listed Jeffries originally dates from Tudor times, but it has been sympathetically extended and today combines period features, such as inglenook fireplaces, exposed beams and leaded windows framing delightful country views.

Yet there are also modern elements, including an interior flooded with light from the double-storey glass-walled stairwell, and a double granite-topped island flanking the bright red Aga in the kitchen.

Outside, the five-acre parkland grounds have a paved terrace, plus a lovely pond, a vegetable garden and a full-size tennis court.

Lynsted: What you need to know

Location: In Kent, just a stone’s throw from the coast and approximately 15 miles from Canterbury.

Atmosphere: The charming village is surrounded by rolling Kent countryside where period homes decorate the village streets. There is an ancient church plus a local pub. Nearby Teyham has day-to-day amenities including a local primary school and shops.

Things to do: Residents are spoilt for choice with a number of scenic walks and rides on offer through the fruit farms and orchards.

Schools: Teynham Parochial Church of England Primary School and Alchemy School are both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

