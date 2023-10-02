A bewitching and idyllic Scottish retreat clinging to the water’s edge

Located on the west coast, Lagganbuie House offers dramatic views across Loch Feochan, and an interesting development angle.

Situated right on the edge of Loch Feochan, Lagganbuie House is a mighty fine spot to relax and explore the west coast of Scotland.

Built in 1937, the six-bedroom, five-bathroom property has been designed to make the most of its picturesque setting. Its features include a sun porch and an upstairs lounge with breathtaking views of the loch.

Lagganbuie House underwent a refurbishment in 2017, including a rewiring of the property and the installation of a new boiler and a new kitchen.

It is in a very good state and has all the creature comforts you’d expect, in other words — though it’s decorated and presented in a very plain manner.

It’s perhaps little wonder that Lagganbuie House has been described as a successful holiday let by Knight Frank, which is selling the property for £595,000.

The ground floor consists of the sun porch, hall, sitting room with a wood-burning stove, dining room with doors that open out into the garden, kitchen, utility room, three double bedrooms with shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

And the first floor comprises the lounge, two further double bedrooms, a shower room, and a further room that can be used as another bedroom or office.

Lagganbuie House is nestled in gardens and grounds that extend to about two-thirds of an acre. There’s a terrace and two-tiered garden with formal lawns and herbaceous borders, as well as a pond fed by a small burn. And there is, of course, that stunning vista.

The sale also comes with a development angle. Planning permission has already been granted for a new detached four-bedroom property within the grounds.

Lagganbuie House is just outside the hamlet of Kilmore and five miles from Oban, dubbed the Gateway to the Isles and the seafood capital of Scotland, according to Knight Frank.

You’re not short of outdoor activities in this neck of the woods, with fishing, cycling, biking, sailing, diving, and golf all available nearby.

And if you want to go further afield, Oban’s ferry ports have regular services to the Inner and Outer Hebrides, including Mull, Iona, Barra and Uist. Meanwhile, its airport has daily flights to Coll, Colonsay, Tiree and Islay.

Lagganbuie House is currently on the market via Knight Frank for £595,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.