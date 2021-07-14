A boutique hotel-turned-family home that overlooks one of the most beautiful beaches in Wales

Salty sea air, a fresh breeze, acres of gardens and woodlands, the Snowdonia National Park close by, plus 10 en-suite, immaculately presented bedrooms — this is coastal living at its finest.

As a regime of remote or hybrid working becomes a viable alternative to the dreaded daily commute, city-based home-buyers have been targeting Britain’s 11,000 miles of coastline in search of peace and tranquillity.

The launch onto the market of Plas Penhelig, on the west coast of Wales, underlines the enduring appeal of a family home by the sea.

Tony Morris-Eyton of Savills in Telford quotes a guide price of £3.5 million for the immaculate Plas Penhelig, which sits high above the quaint coastal village of Aberdyfi / Aberdovey, four miles from Tywyn and 10 miles from Machynlleth, at the southern edge of the Snowdonia National Park.

Owned by the vendors for 20 years or more, elegant, Edwardian Plas Penhelig, was built in 1908. It stands in just under 12½ acres of gardens, paddocks and woodland and boasts ‘six different views over the picturesque Dyfi estuary’.

Previously run as a successful boutique hotel, Plas Penhelig has been extensively and sympathetically refurbished by the owners to provide 10,600sq ft of stylish accommodation, including three fine reception rooms, a large dining kitchen, a study, gym and wine cellar, plus 10 light and luxurious en-suite bedrooms.

Thanks to the waters of the Gulf Stream, rare plants and flowers flourish in Plas Penhelig’s sheltered valley, where the hillside is planted with a mass of shrubs, flowers and trees—from peonies and azaleas to camellias, magnolias, lavender, laburnum, lilac trees and a monkey puzzle.

The splendid walled garden is bordered with David Austin roses, orange blossom, Virginia creeper, mimosa and a productive fig tree; a series of Victorian greenhouses is edged with arum lilies.

Plas Penhelig is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £3.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Aberdovey: What you need to know

Location: Aberdovey is a coastal village located on the northern side of the River Dyfi estuary. There are three train stations situated in the area, including Aberdovey, Tywyn and Penhelig.

Atmosphere: Aberdovey is a beautiful village that has a strong community and is popular with visitors all year round. It benefits from fantastic views across Ynyslas, the Dyfi Estuary, Cardigan Bay and the Cambrian Hills. The town has a number of independent boutique shops and cafes on the high street, plus art galleries and a thriving yacht club thanks to the sheltered harbour, which makes it popular for sailing.

Things to do: The famed Aberdovey golf club is certainly worth a visit for any keen golfer, whereas Aberdyfi beach offers long stretches of unspoilt sand. Ynys His Wildlife Reserve is a wonderful place to fully emerge yourself in nature, and spot some of the local wildlife.

Schools: Ysgol Gynradd Penybryn is the local primary school, and for secondary — Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn.

See more property for sale in the area.