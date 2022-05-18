A breathtaking Grade I listed home on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales with a show-stopping former chapel

Myddelton Lodge showcases tasteful, modern interiors which perfectly harmonise with the property's historical and religious roots.

In North Yorkshire, Toby Cockcroft of York-based Croft Residential and Edward Welton of Knight Frank’s Country Department are joint agents in the sale of Grade I-listed Myddelton Lodge at Ilkley, on the southern edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, nine miles from Skipton and 18 miles from Leeds.

They quote a guide price of £4.95m for the imposing stone-built house, which dates from the 13th century and was long the home of the devoutly Catholic Middleton family before becoming a seminary, a monastery and a retreat house.

It stands in just over 6¼ acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, with direct access to the surrounding Wharfedale countryside, yet less than a mile from historic Ilkley’s thriving town centre.

Neglected in the late 1990s, the 10,661sq ft main house, with its morning room, library, family room, six bedrooms, annexe and adjoining 1830s chapel, was later restored by private owners, and further refurbished by its present custodians during their 10-year tenure.

Ilkley: What you need to know

Location: Situated at the southern end of the Yorkshire Dales, 17 miles north west of Leeds.

Atmosphere: Within the charming town there’s a great mix of independent shops, restaurants, cute cafes and pubs.

Things to do: The town is well known for its close proximity to the moors with an array of excellent walking and riding routes. In fact, Ilkley is home to one of the largest cycling clubs in the country. The town also hosts several festivals throughout the year, including the Ilkley Literature Festival, Ilkley Summer Festival and a food market festival.

Schools: All Saints’ C of E Primary School and Ashlands Primary School are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. For prep and secondary there is Westville House Prep School and Ilkley Grammar School.

