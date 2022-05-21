A captivating mini estate in Berkshire that showcases the very best of countryside living

It's hard to top a property like Winterbourne Manor, with its 32 acres of glorious gardens and grounds and elegant, spacious interiors.

Mr Barton, from Strutt & Parker’s Newbury office, quotes a guide price of £6.75m for handsome, Grade II-listed Winterbourne Manor, which stands in 32 acres of immaculate gardens and grounds next to the 12th-century village church of Winterbourne, four miles north of Newbury and nine miles east of Hungerford, which was last seen on the market some 30 years ago.

The main southern part of the house dates from the late 18th century, whereas the northern part incorporates a Tudor farmhouse, some of which can still be seen at the rear of the building.

The interior of the classically Georgian main house is centred on a grand reception hall, with an impressive main staircase and galleried landing above.

The drawing room and dining room are both dual aspect with open fireplaces; the spacious kitchen/breakfast room adjoins the dining room and boasts handmade cabinetry, a central island and an Aga; a warm and friendly library has a pretty fireplace and a family room in the old part of the house has original beams and a log burner.

In all, the manor house offers more than 7,000sq ft of airy living space on two main floors, including four reception rooms, eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus a separate staff flat.

The gardens and grounds provide a perfect backdrop, with formal lawns broken up by mature yew trees and hedges around the house and extending on the west side from the terrace towards the paddocks and woodland beyond.

The sunny walled garden, which encloses the swimming pool, is beautifully planted to create a Mediterranean ambience in a private sheltered spot. To the east of the house, a courtyard of outbuildings harbours a home office, garaging and stabling, with four further stables in the field behind the house.

Winterbourne: What you need to know

Location: About three miles north of Newbury, in the North Wessex Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Atmosphere: The pretty village has an active community with a 12th century church. Shops and amenities can be found just down the road in Newbury.

Things to do: The area is home to lots of walks and cycling routes, whilst Newbury offers lots of great restaurant options, a theatre, racecourses, several golf courses and a new hotel and spa.

Schools: Stockcross C. E Primary School, Chieveley Primary School and Mary Hare School are all rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. Other well regarded options are Elstree, Cheam, Horris Hill, Brockhurst and Marlston House, Downe House and Radley College.

