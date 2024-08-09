A castle folly in Weston-super-Mare from which to relax and enjoy views of the Severn Estuary

The aptly named Castle House is a unique three-bedroom home that's been recently refurbished and comes with all the crenellations you could need.

They say an Englishman’s home is his castle. I’ve never really understood what that means, but it certainly sounds nice to say. But like all things in life, there is saying something and doing something. You could ‘say’ your house is a castle, or you could actually live in one.

We here at Country Life are no strangers to castles for sale. Most of them are quite expensive, quite large, and come with lots of land. But today, we have something much more manageable, just outside Weston-super-Mare.

It’s called the Castle House and it’s called that because, well, see for yourself. It’s for sale with Killens for £875,000.

Originally built in 1905 from local stone and with more crenellations you could shake a stick at, The Castle House is the last remaining Edwardian Folly in North Somerset. It has been sensitively restored in the last year into a family home featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms set over two floors.

There is much to love about the Castle House. Did I mention it looks like a castle? Imagine roaming the ramparts as guests arrive for drinks in the evening or for lunch on Sunday. That feeling alone is probably worth the asking price.

Inside, the property has been finished to a very high standard throughout, with a large living room and bedroom on the ground floor. On the first floor, you’ll find two further bedrooms and a very large open-plan kitchen/dining room.

But the main event is outside. An enormous terrace on the first floor allows the owners to take full advantage of the property’s elevated position to enjoy the searing views across the Severn Estuary, across the Bristol Channel, and out towards Cardiff.

The property doesn’t come with a huge amount of land, but enough for a driveway that will fit three cars, as well as a rock garden and second smaller property. Steps lead on to the roof of the property itself (for rampart prowling) and woodland backs on to the rear of the home.

The Castle House is for sale with Killens for £875,000. For more information and pictures, click here