A charming 17th century village house that’s been home to archbishops to jockeys, now seeking a new owner

Situated in Nottinghamshire's highly sought-after Vale of Belvoir sits Cranmer House — a historically interesting property that's located in the heart of village life.

Across the county border in Nottinghamshire, the Nottingham office of Savills is handling the sale, at a guide price of £1.2m, of historic Cranmer House at Aslockton, in the picturesque Vale of Belvoir, 12 miles equidistant from Nottingham and Grantham.

Built on the site of the original Tudor manor house where the ill-fated Archbishop Thomas Cranmer spent his early years, the house has been in the hands of the Bissill family of racehorse trainers, jockeys and masters of foxhounds since the early 1900s.

The house is being sold on behalf of interior designer Emily Readett-Bayley and her sister, Lucy, great-grand daughters of Billy Bissill, one of the most successful National Hunt jockeys of his day.

In 1908, Billy had the choice of two rides in the Grand National, but chose the wrong one, finishing second. Family honour was later restored when his daughter, Eva, married Yorkshire trainer Bill Dutton, winner of the 1928 Grand National on 100-1 outsider Tipperary Tim.

Approached down a wide drive leading to a courtyard at the rear of the house, Cranmer House stands back from the road in the centre of the village, opposite the earthworks known as Cranmer’s Mound. It’s all that remains of the 12th-century Aslockton Castle.

The traditional main house, with its striking chimney stacks dating from 1690, offers three fine reception rooms, including a charming drawing room with a beamed ceiling, a kitchen, a pantry, an indoor swimming pool, five first-floor bedrooms, three bath/shower rooms, and an adjoining annexe.

The rear of the property, which now needs updating, is bordered by a large period brick-and-pantile barn and a U-shaped stable courtyard, plus a large steel-framed Dutch barn.

From here, the garden with its magnificent 200-year-old walnut tree leads out into the paddock, with views across open fields, where another family member, Rippon (Rip) Bissill, used to train. If required, further land may be available for sale or rent by separate negotiation.

Cranmer House is currently for sale via Savills at a guide price of £1.2 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Aslockton: What you need to know

Location: Aslockton is located 12 miles east of Nottingham, north of the River Smite. Aslockton train station is within walking distance from the property, with services running to Nottingham, Grantham and King’s Cross.

Atmosphere: The village of Aslockton has a local post office, church, tennis club, local pub, beauticians and the Cranmer Centre — a village hall popular for a number of different classes.

Things to do: Belvoir Castle is situated nearby and offers options for food and drink also.

Schools: Carnarvon Primary and Orston Primary both received outstanding Ofsted reports and Archbishop Cranmer Church of England Academy offers a great secondary option.

