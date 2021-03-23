A charming cottage in one of the Cotswolds’ prettiest villages

Lantern Cottage is bursting with charm and provides the perfect spot to enjoy the surrounding Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The pretty village of Painswick has long been one of the more desirable villages in the Cotswolds. Behind the thick stone walls of Tibbiwell Lane lies Lantern Cottage, a semi-detached cottage bursting with period features that have been ‘brought to life’ by colour and contemporary lighting. The cottage is listed with Murrays for £530,000.

The property offers three bedrooms, as well as a dining hall, sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room within its Cotswold-stone walls and, outside, a small lawned garden offers plenty of space to sit and enjoy the views over the rolling hills of the Area of Natural Beauty.

The cottage is beautifully presented with tasteful decorations, and ready for the new owners to enjoy immediately.

Its cosy sitting room benefits from a wood-burning stove surrounded by a traditional stone fireplace, and leads to a fully-fitted kitchen with large oven, perfect for those with a passion for cooking.

Outside, the small but perfectly formed garden is the ideal spot to sit back, relax and enjoy alfresco dining or drinks with friends.

Lantern Cottage in Painswick, Stroud, is listed with Murrays for £530,000.

Painswick, Stroud: What you need to know

Location: Lantern Cottage is nestled on Tibbiwell Lane in Painswick. The village is a 10 minute drive from Stroud, 15 minutes from Gloucester, and 25 minutes from Cheltenham.

Atmosphere: The Cotswold village is very pretty, and houses are mainly built from locally quarried Cotswold Stone. New Street, constructed around 1428 when the wool and cloth trade was flourishing, contained the oldest building in England to hold a Post Office. Today there are a variety of shops and galleries to browse as well as pubs, restaurants and tea shops.

Things to do: The countryside around Painswick offers large areas of National Trust woodland and the Cotswold Way footpath, which runs from Bath to Chipping Campden, passing through the village. Painswick Beacon has magnificent views across the Severn Valley and the outlines of the Iron Age Fort can be seen from the summit. The Rococo Gardens at Painswick House are open to the public throughout the year and should not be missed.

Schools: Local schools include Stroud High School, Marling School and The Crypt School, as well as nearby Wycliffe and Beaudesert School.

