A charming family home in Kent with magnificent, wildlife-friendly gardens

The Croft, in Detling, has repeatedly won awards for its striking grounds, which support a variety of wildlife.

On the market for the first time in seventy years, The Croft, in Detling, at the edge of the North Downs, catches the eye for its elegant architecture, but captures the heart for its grounds, which are not only beautiful (they have been open under the National Garden Scheme), but also wildlife-friendly: the property has won the Kent Wildlife Trust’s gold award twice.

For sale through Strutt & Parker at an asking price of £1.95 million, the house originally dates from 1840 and has many charming features, such as cornicing, shutters, fine fireplaces — and verdant views from many windows. It’s as elegant a house for sale in Kent as we’ve seen in some time.

The 5,451sq ft interiors encompass six bedrooms, three reception rooms, a large kitchen and breakfast room, plus games room and bar on the lower ground floor.

There’s also a detached Coach House, currently used as stabling, tack room and carports with a hayloft above, which has plenty of potential, subject to planning consent.

As well as landscaped gardens, the four acres of grounds include a meadow and a woodland walk.

The Croft is for sale at £1.95 million via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Detling: What you need to know

A delightful village, it has a Grade I-listed church, a Tudor gateway, a pub and a community shop

The village is on the Pilgrim's Way for those who enjoy walking, plus there's cricket at the Detling Cricket Club. The Kent County Show takes place at the Kent Showground that's in the village and Maidstone offers an array of shopping and entertaining opportunities within easy reach.

Nearby Roseacre Junior School and Thurnham Church of England Infant School are both rated outstanding by Ofsted