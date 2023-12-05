A charming Grade II-listed country house with indoor pool in the Garden of England

The property comes with a magnificent timber-frame barn, which currently operates as a successful holiday let.

This delightful timber-frame country house dates from the 15th century, with 17th, 20th- and 21st-century additions.

Sarah Hunt of Savills in Cranbrook quotes a guide price of £3.25m for Grade II-listed Great Engeham Manor at Woodchurch, near Ashford, Kent.

The manor exudes character and charm, with an abundance of oak timbers and beams. Generously proportioned reception rooms include an elegant panelled drawing room that opens onto the formal dining room, the latter forming part of the original Wealden hall house.

Recommended videos for you

Further reception rooms include a sitting room, music room and a billiards/recreation room with a reclaimed bar and a door leading out to an east-facing terrace. A spectacular remodelled and bespoke fitted kitchen by Mounts Hill Woodcraft boasts an extensive range of cupboards with two central islands.

There are five first-floor bedrooms and bathrooms served by luxurious bath and shower rooms; the whole second floor is currently used as a teenagers’ suite with two attic bedrooms and a shower room. An indoor swimming-pool complex incorporates a 44ft-long heated pool and a shower room.

Outside, a magnificent timber-frame barn, which was beautifully converted in 2002, offers contemporary-style accommodation on two floors, with generous reception space, three bedrooms, a shower room and a private gravelled courtyard garden. It currently operates as a successful holiday let.

Great Engeham Manor is listed with Savills for £3.25m