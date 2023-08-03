A charming house in two acres, with pool and village location — yet just 17 miles from central London

Those looking for all the delights of a country abode — impressive grounds, a village setting and a charming classical house — without sacrificing on proximity to the capital will be hard pressed to find anywhere more perfect than Downe Hall.

Surrounded as it is with park-like grounds, it is perhaps somewhat surprising to find out that not only does Downe Hall lie within the village of Downe, but also within the M25 and a mere 17 miles from London.

The ‘goldilocks property’, as it were, arrives on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £4.25 million.

The elegant six-bedroom home, built in the 19th century, offers a tremendous 6,600sq ft of living space, more than two acres of land, with a swimming pool and tennis court, and has been painstakingly restored and modernised by its current owners.

Set out across three floors and including cellars and an attached garage, Downe Hall showcases tall ceilings, ornate coving, polished timber flooring and a number of fireplaces throughout its interiors.

The elegant arched sash windows that feature throughout the property make a real statement both internally and externally, framed by thick foliage outside and providing far-reaching views of the garden and surrounding farmland inside.

Three generously-proportioned reception rooms welcome you downstairs, including a conservatory with underfloor heating (perfect for year-round enjoyment), a separate utility and laundry room, gym and study, as well as a bright and spacious kitchen/breakfast room with an integrated wine fridge and statement black AGA.

Four bedrooms (including the expansive principal suite with its large walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom) make up the first floor, which also includes a large family media room. The two remaining bedrooms can be found on the second floor alongside eaves storage and a bathroom.

Downe village itself is in a conservation area, within the Metropolitan Green Belt and was once considered for UNESCO World Heritage Site status for its links to Charles Darwin. These days, the village itself is awash with amenities, such as two pubs, farm shop, church and village hall.

Downe Hall is currently on the market — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.