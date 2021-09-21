A charming thatched cottage set amongst wonderful landscaped gardens in Cambridge for sale at £725,000

What was once two cottages from the early 18th century is now an utterly charming thatched family home that is swimming with period features.

What is it about thatched cottages that make them so appealing?

Believed to date from 700 AD (although the exact origins are hard to know), thatched cottages have been part of the property landscape across the UK for centuries. What we do know is that the materials used to create these iconic and much-loved properties could include anything from ‘straw to water reed to heather — even rushes, too.’

Today, the charming ‘chocolate box’ style properties are scattered throughout towns and villages, including this one — Michaelmas Cottage — which is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £725,000.

The property is framed by the beautiful, green landscaped gardens and has a wealth of period features throughout, including two Inglenook fireplaces, exposed timber beams and oak latch doors.

In total, the accommodation amounts to 1,900 sq ft, and offers plenty of flexibility within its design. From the entrance hall, the sitting room and kitchen/breakfast can be accessed — both with Inglenook fireplaces (plus the addition of a bread oven in the sitting room), exposed timber beams and dual aspect windows.

The well-sized kitchen leads off into a reception room, which in turn leads into the dining room. The natural flow throughout the ground floor accommodation is only emphasised further by two separate staircases in the reception room that lead upstairs.

The upstairs accommodation is currently set out as three bedrooms and a study, but could easily convert to four bedrooms should it be required. The period charms continue here, too, with exposed beams and views out over the garden.

Outside is a detached garage with a studio/workshop on the top floor. Surrounding this is the luscious country garden that helps frame the house, with a mixture of mature trees, flower beds and lawn.

This is quintessential countryside living in a picture-perfect cottage.

Michaelmas Cottage is currently for sale via Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £725,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

West Wickham: What you need to know

Location: South Cambridge — located approximately 14 miles from Cambridge, just over 10 miles from Saffron Walden and approximately 6 miles from Haverhill. There are rail services from Audley End station which provide fast train links into Liverpool Street, London.

Atmosphere: The village has an active and vibrant community that benefits from fantastic local amenities at both Haverhill and the market town of Saffron Walden, which has a large range of independent shops, restaurants and a popular weekly market.

Things to do: The historic university town of Cambridge offers plenty in the way of culture, punting along the river, art galleries and theatre, whilst nearby Saffron Walden has a weekly market and plenty of independent shops, restaurants and for the eco-conscious — there is the zero waste ‘The Refill Barn’ which supplies food and household refillable’s to the surrounding areas via an old VW van, which is well worth a visit.

Schools: Daisy Chains Pre-School is located in the West Wickham village hall, whilst the surrounding area has a number of fantastic schools, including Linton Village School, Dame Bradbury’s School and secondary schools The Perse School Cambridge and The Leys School Cambridge.

