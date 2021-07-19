A completely secluded rural paradise with breathtaking views over Dartmoor, originally built for just £1,000

'Love thy neighbours' is an easy task, when there are none around.

Completely hidden to the rest of the world, with no neighbours in sight, and breathtaking panoramic views across the Dart Valley and Sharp Tor is Tumbly — a house whose name is in every way befitting of such a unique and enticing property, which is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £850,000.

The house was built as part of a competition ‘The £1,000 house’ — as documented in a book by Randal Philips, in which 50 houses were built after World War One for £1,000 or less. A remarkable and unfathomable feat in today’s eyes — which saw Tumbly finishing in fourth place.

This luscious pocket of the Dartmoor National Park is incredibly serene, and incredibly private — perfect for those wishing to enjoy the unspoilt beauty of Devon without the crowds. Although remote, the property is not isolated, with the A38 less than four miles away and the quaint market town of Totnes just 11 miles away.

Tumbly was designed by a pupil of the famed architect Edwin Lutyens, who is described by English Heritage as ‘one of the greatest architects the country has ever produced.’ It’s clear to see how his prominent style has influenced the design of this unique this three bed home — from it’s almost Tolkin-esque thatched roof, to the long driveway that meanders down to the property.

Set in just under two acres of mature gardens and grounds which harmonise with the surrounding landscape, there is a large balcony and several terraces from which to enjoy the vista.

It was known that RC Sherriff spent some time at the house whilst writing ‘A Journey’s End’, and the property to this day lends itself as an environment from which you can switch off and completely immerse yourself in the rural paradise.

The Grade II listed home is composed of three bedrooms — all of which benefit from the fantastic views, three reception rooms and a cosy kitchen/breakfast room which leads out into the garden.

There is also a library and a separate utility space — perfect for peeling off muddy boots and wet layers after exploring the moors. Also within the grounds is a double garage and former stable block.

With buckets of charm, character, enough seclusion and views that would make even the most head-strong city lover weak at the knees, Tumbly really is a pocket of paradise in rural Devon.

Tumbly is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £850,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Holne: What you need to know

Location: Holne is a small village on the south eastern slopes of the Dartmoor National Park in Devon. Ashburton is just 3 miles away, and the market town of Totnes, which has rail links to London, is 11 miles.

Atmosphere: This pretty, rural village benefits from a strong local community and is steeped in history, with a church which dates back to the 14th century. There is a community run village shop and tea room, and pub — The Church House Inn. Further amenities can be found in nearby Ashburton, Totnes, and the cathedral city of Exeter.

Things to do: With the Dartmoor National Park on your doorstep, there’s no excuse not to get out and explore the expansive landscape, either on foot or bike. The market town of Totnes has a bustling high street and weekly food and goods market, as well as a number of independent restaurants and cafes (the town residents famously petitioned against the opening of a well-known coffee chain — and won). Sharpham is well worth a visit too, for their delicious wines and cheeses, which are all made on site.

Schools: St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Buckfast is a good local primary option, with a number of secondary options to choose from, including Stover School, Mount Kelly College, Plymouth College, Exeter School and the Maynard in Exeter.

