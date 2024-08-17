A contemporary home in Sevenoaks with some of the best views in the country

Beechmont Hall is an inspiration, with seven bedrooms, an indoor pool, and glorious gardens to boot.

There’s often a lot of chatter online about some of the ruder place names in the UK. I won’t repeat them here, because Google doesn’t like that kind of thing, and lord forbid we upset our masters in Silicon Valley, but I’m sure you know the ones I’m talking about. Things related to genitalia and bowel movements. That kind of thing.

How pleasing, then, to see the exact opposite. Here, we have a property on a road known as Gracious Lane, near Sevenoaks in Kent. The home is known as Beechmont Hall. It is for sale with Savills for, and I’m annoyed I have to type this out, £4,999,999. That’s a whole other article in itself, but I digress.

There’s much to see here, and much to love. The garden is a formal fantasy, and get a load of that bench under the sculpture. The property itself keeps a low profile, but is extremely elegant and has been tastefully modernised. There are solar panels. We like all of these things. There is no onward chain.

A ‘superbly appointed detached home’, per Savills, the property boasts some 7,500sq ft of living space over three floors, which translates into six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three reception rooms. You might be saying ‘three reception rooms doesn’t sound like a lot’, but they are big ones. The open-plan kitchen/family/dining room is vast. As is the drawing room at the centre of the house. Does an indoor swimming pool count as a reception room? Either way, it has one.There’s also a cinema room, and the sweeping glass-fronted library on the first floor looks pretty special too.

But that’s not all. Look at that view! Thankfully, the owners appreciate a good vista too, and have provided plenty of windows and balconies from which to enjoy it.

The situation is nothing short of exquisite. Set in 3.2 acres of a conservation area, the property benefits from excellent proximity to Knole park (0.5 miles away on foot), while Sevenoaks itself is 1.5 miles away on foot.

And if for some reason you don’t like the house, but want to keep the view, there’s planning permission for a brand new house. But honestly, it already all looks perfect to me.

Beechmont Hall is for sale for £4.999999 million. For more information and pictures, click here