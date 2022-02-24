A ‘country estate in miniature’ for sale just a few miles from Henley, with beams, cottages and a tennis court

Bagmoor is a wonderful property set in some beautiful countryside, with a straightforward sub-90-minute commute to London.

Fresh to the market, at a guide price of £7.75m through Savills, is the wonderfully private Bagmoor, in the tranquil Hambleden Valley within the Chilterns AONB, two miles from the much-filmed village of Hambleden and 6½ miles from Henley-on-Thames.

A country estate in miniature, Bagmoor was once part of the surrounding Parmoor estate, owned by the D’Oyley family from the Norman Conquest until 1800 and then by the Cripps family until 1946, when the estate was broken up and sold off in 46 lots.

Lot 2 was ‘a small farm known as Bagmoor, having an area of about 85 acres, comprising a flint and tiled roof Farmhouse containing two sitting rooms, a scullery with range and four bedrooms, with well water, a small garden and Farm Buildings including a lean-to cattle shelter, a partly weather- boarded and tiled Barn and loose box’. The land was a mix of orchards, grassland, arable and woodland.

According to its Historic England listing, Bagmoor, listed Grade II, dates from about 1780. Today, the original brick-and-flint farmhouse, now set in 37½ acres of land, has been tastefully converted to a pretty guest or secondary house with three reception rooms, four bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms.

The adjacent lean-to provides garaging with a ground-floor bedroom suite and living accommodation above.

Meanwhile, the former barn has been extended and converted into the main residence of the property — cleverly con- figured to provide a large vaulted reception/dining hall with an open-plan oak kitchen and a recently built breakfast room with the same timeless views across the valley.

The rest of the accommodation, arranged over two floors, includes master and guest suites, three further bedrooms and two further bathrooms.

Outside, gently sloping gardens, a heated swimming pool, summerhouse and a recently resurfaced hard tennis court provide a discreet splash of colour within the surrounding fields and woodland, as a track off the main driveway leads up and through the trees to Hyde Wood.

