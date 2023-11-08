A country house in central London? The £10m Primrose Hill home on the square where Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes once lived

A house has come up for sale on one of the most beautiful — and most photographed — streets in London. Rachael Turner explains more.

Chalcot Square in Primrose Hill has long been a magnet for the great and the good Famous former residents include poets and novelists Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, playwright Alan Bennett and Robert Plant, lead singer of Led Zeppelin.

The sought-after area, known for its brightly coloured Italianate terraced Victorian houses, is often photographed by passing admirers, and this house is sure to attract such attention: it’s a Grade II-listed, five-bedroom property which sits in a prominent position.

Life in this charmed enclave doesn’t come cheap, however: the house is on the market with Knight Frank and Savills for offers over £10,000,000.

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus several entertaining spaces, including four reception rooms and an annexe offering further accommodation, the property offers country house proportions in the heart of the capital — you start to see why these homes command such a premium.

Recommended videos for you

Attractive features in the immaculate space include hand-carved staircases, marble and stone tiles, elegant cornicing and wide bevelled oak floors.

Rooms are light-filled and enjoy views of the elegant surroundings, as Elias Raymond, head of sales in Savills notes. ‘Properties of these proportions, style and finish can be hard to come by in the city,’ he says.

‘Occupying a corner spot on the square, the property is absolutely flooded with light from its triple aspect and south-facing position – something that makes this property so special.’

The ground floor offers a reception room and an elegant oak panelled study, with a kitchen/dining room, reception room and library area on the floor above.

Bedrooms are spread across the levels, with the principal suite occupying the entire top floor of the house, with access to a private balcony.

The lower ground floor isn’t part of the main living space; it’s been separated off into two self-contained apartments, accessible via a separate entrance.

Outside is a patio garden, further extending the entertainment space. The property also has underfloor heating to keep you warm, an air-conditioned principal bedroom to keep you cool in the summer, vault storage and even a water filtration system.

‘There is always an element of excitement when a house comes on the market in Chalcot Square,’ says Orly Lehmann, head of Belsize Park & Primrose Hill sales at Knight Frank.

‘As one of the most famous (and most photographed) streets in Primrose Hill, its array of colourful Italianate houses situated around a charming garden square are incredibly sought-after. And this house is one of a kind, with fantastic curb appeal in a prominent position on the square.’

Just 20 minutes drive from the West End and a seven-minute walk from Chalk Farm Underground Station, the house is well-connected. Primrose Hill Park can be reached on foot in just two minutes and Regents Park in half an hour.

‘With period detailing throughout and lovely triple-aspect views, it’s an excellent family home that provides a sense of escapism from city life, yet is within easy reach of the wonderful boutiques and restaurants of Primrose Hill,’ adds Orly.

The house in Chalcot Square is listed with Knight Frank for £10,000,000.

The sought-after square has been home to many esteemed residents © Knight Frank