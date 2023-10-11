A riverside mansion with keys to south west London’s secret garden

This dreamy property has a stunning pool, a gym, wine cellar and cinema, plus access to the exclusive Pleasure Gardens, a 12-acre green space with tennis courts and lake.

This expansive Thames-side mansion is seriously impressive at first glance. Step inside and things only get better. And then, when you see what lies behind the property, you realise that this is a truly special home. That’s because this is one of just a handful of houses with access south west London’s ‘secret gardens’, accessible via iron gates from its back garden. Secluded and hidden from view, the 12-acre green space known as the Pleasure Gardens is exclusively available for those who live in adjacent properties.

The property is in St Peters Road in St Margarets, directly across the Thames from Richmond, and is on the market for £15,000,000 via Knight Frank and Savills.

The double-fronted Jacobean revival style mansion is arranged over four floors with three reception rooms, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a host of leisure facilities, including a cinema room, gym, spa and swimming pool.

Frankly, though, you’ll probably already be wowed into submission the moment you step in to the hallway.

It features a sweeping cantilevered marble staircase in the entrance hallway, a bar and wine cellar, plus five balconies and a roof terrace.

As for the aforementioned pool? It’s truly stunning pool, an ind0or-outdoor masterpiece with glazed arches that can up at the touch of a button.

See what we mean? This is very special indeed.

The pièce de résistance however, must be the secret gardens, which include tennis courts, a lake and a magical Monet-inspired bridge. The private parkland offers a space for families and friends to relax, unwind and create lasting memories.

The site of the property originally had one house, completed in 1887, before a second adjoining home was added. The first property, named Ormonde Lodge, was built by two bachelors who won a fortune backing the horse ‘Ormonde’, the winner of the 1886 Derby, trained by John Porter.

In 1987 the two properties were combined, creating a unique home of vast proportions.

The handsome home sits in the desirable St Margaret’s area of South West London, which is walking distance of both Richmond and Twickenham town centres, and has excellent road and rail links both in to and out of London.

The property in St Peters Road, Richmond, is on the market for £15,000,000 via Knight Frank and Savills — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.