Huge Grant’s former South Kensington penthouse is up for sale for £8.95 million — and you’d be hard pressed to find a more glamorous property

I'm just a girl, standing in front of a 3,000 sq ft London penthouse, asking it to please let me in.

Hugh Grant used to own this magnificent South Kensington penthouse, which is decidedly more glamorous than the house with the bright-blue door that belonged to his celebrated character William Thacker in Notting Hill.

The glitzy apartment (which you wouldn’t be wrong in confusing for a fairground mirror maze) is currently on the market for £8.95 million via Alexander Millett.

Spanning a little more than 3,000sq ft, it has three bedrooms—the master suite is especially attractive with its south-facing views towards the river and Battersea Power Station.

There’s also a vast, semi open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that opens onto panoramic west-facing terrace. With the vaulted high ceilings and large windows only adding to the sense of grandeur that penetrates the spacious, light-flooded rooms.

In total, the apartment has more than 1,500sq ft of private outdoor space —a rarity (and luxury) as any city dweller will tell you — complete with covered sun deck and hot tub.

In the words of William Thacker, it’s ‘surreal, but nice.’

The Penthouse at Petersham House is currently on the market via Alexander Millett for £8.95 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

South Kensington: What you need to know

Location: Just west of Central London in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. The South Kensington tube station is served by Circle, District and Piccadilly lines. Gloucester Road tube (to the west) is also on the same lines.

Atmosphere: A cultural hub of London, the area benefits from delightful cafes and restaurants, to high-end dining, plus has plenty of open green spaces to explore.

Things to do: Immerse yourself in some of London’s finest museums and galleries, including The Victoria and Albert Museum, The Natural History Museum and The Science Museum. The high street is home to a large number of shops — both chain and independent, and the area has great access onto Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace.

Schools: Queen’s Gate School, Queen’s College London, Thomas Jones Primary School and Fox Primary School are all rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

See more property for sale in the area.