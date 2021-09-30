A delightful — and unlisted — thatched property from the 16th century in a quiet Wiltshire hamlet that makes for an exciting project

Set in the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is Henley Lodge — a wonderfully sized period property bursting with potential... but you may want to check its energy rating.

Historic properties that are unlisted are few and far between, and Henley Lodge is one such — currently on the market for £1.65 million via Knight Frank.

With six bedrooms and six reception rooms, including a drawing room with a vaulted ceiling, it dates from the 16th century and occupies a peaceful spot in a hamlet so quiet you can almost hear the wind whispering over the thatch.

Yes, an energy rating of ‘F’ is abysmal — but with plenty of space to play with and no listing restrictions, the property makes for an exciting project.

This is the wild North Wessex Downs AONB, with Marlborough about 15 miles to the north-west.

Henley Lodge is currently on the market for £1.65 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Marlborough: What you need to know

Location: The market town is located in the north east of Wilshire on the Old Bath Road that used to connect London to Bath. Swindon is 10 miles away and Salisbury is 24 miles. Rail services run from Andover and Newbury into London.

Atmosphere: The high street is one of the widest in the UK and proves popular with visitors thanks to its characterful buildings, large number of independent shops, plus numerous restaurants, cafes and pubs that make up the streets.

Things to do: Once you’ve meandered up and down the high street, having dipped in and out of the shops on your way, visit the twice-weekly market and the art gallery in the old St Peter’s Church. There is also an annual literature festival every summer plus popular summer schools. Explore Savernake Forest and the numerous walking and cycling routes around the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Schools: Shalbourne C of E Primary School was rated ‘good’ in an Ofsted review and Marlborough College is a highly regarded independent school as is Farleigh School and Thorngrove School.

