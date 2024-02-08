A delightful family home in the heart of one of the Cotswolds’ finest villages

Cleeve House in Ampney St Peter is spacious, listed Grade II and in a 'pivotal position' according to Pevsner.

Good houses in sought-after Cotswold villages are always in vogue and early bird Ben Bentley of Oxford-based The Country House Department (01865 338300) was keen to seize the day with last week’s launch onto the market — at a guide price of £1.85 million — of pristine, Grade II-listed Cleeve House at Ampney St Peter, Gloucestershire. This pretty, small village of Cotswold-stone cottages and houses is 3½ miles from Cirencester, 19 miles from Cheltenham and just under nine miles from Kemble station.

According to its Historic England listing, Cleeve House dates from the mid 17th century. It originally comprised two cottages and an adjoining small stable /barn and was previously listed as Sundial Cottage, a nod to the sundial by one of the cottages inscribed with the initials ‘B. T. E.’.

Beautifully decorated and impeccably maintained by the present owners, Cleeve House is perfect for buyers trading down from a bigger house, havving five versatile, light-filled reception rooms, four bedrooms and three bath /shower rooms with plenty of space for traditional furniture and even a grandfather clock. Also sure to appeal, says Mr Bentley, is the enchanting walled garden, with its well-stocked flowerbeds a mass of colour in spring and summer and a raised terrace, that is the perfect space for outdoor dining or entertaining.

‘Some 80% of our purchasers are cash buyers, so, with fewer houses on the market and a General Election down the road, we took all the photographs we needed last August and decided to go for an early launch in 2024,’ Mr Bentley explains. Interestingly, the vendors, having bought Cleeve House in 2015 and carried out a considerable amount of work on both house and garden, now plan to downsize to a smaller townhouse in the area.

Acoording to a recent Zoopla House Price Index, one in three homes was bought for cash in 2023 as rising mortgage rates squeezed buying power. As a result, the share of cash buyers rose from one-fifth over the previous five years to one-third in 2023, as low demand and weak buying power saw national house-price growth fall from 9.2 % in late 2022 to -1.1% at the end of 2023. Driven by ever increasing rents, first-time buyers were the largest group of home buyers in 2023, followed by downsizers paying in cash, with upsizers the most at risk from higher mortgages, as they typically buy bigger homes with larger mortgages.

Despite the prospect of lower mortgage rates in the coming months, last year’s trend seems destined to continue in 2024, says Rob Fanshawe of buying agents Property Vision, who wonders whether ‘more of the same may not be exciting, but would that really be such a bad thing?’. With village houses in good locations setting the pace and plenty of competition for houses judged the best in class, ‘it may seem unfair,’ he says, ‘but, for now at least, most vendors would prefer to deal with a downsizer, rather than a family with a mortgage’.

Cleeve House is for sale with The Country House Department for £1.85 million. For more information and pictures, click here