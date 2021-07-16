A former fisherman’s cottage up for sale in a prime spot on Salcombe harbour

In a coastal town that is lined with very large, very expensive property, it is refreshing to come across Tuckers — a former fisherman's cottage that is just metres from the estuary.

Buyers looking for a coastal property could hardly come across one that’s closer to the water than Tuckers, in Salcombe. The waterside home is currently on the market via Luscombe Maye at a guide price of £900,000.

Originally dating from the 19th century, this former fisherman’s cottage is literally feet away from the estuary, over which it enjoys glorious views.

That said, this isn’t a quaint or charming property as it stands today. Inside, it’s a pleasant enough but entirely generic home, though its one that makes the most of its location with french windows opening up to a terrace overlooking the harbour.

There are two bedrooms, one of which also enjoys the same view, but it’s that the terrace which is the great vantage points to soak up the panorama.

There’s one other thing to mention: with just 557sq ft of space, Tuckers is pretty small. It’d make a great weekend place or holiday cottage for a couple or a small family, however, and given the superb location in one of Devon’s most sought-after coastal spots, we imagine it’d be easy to rent out.

Tuckers is currently on the market via Luscombe Maye at offers over £825, 000 – see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Salcombe: What you need to know

Location: Salcombe is a harbour town in the South Hams, located on the South Devon coast within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The nearest train station is in Totnes (approximately a 40 minute drive) which offers services to London and Cornwall.

Atmosphere: The coastal town is one of Devon’s most popular spots for visitors, thanks to it’s sheltered estuary and numerous sandy beaches. There is a strong local community, and thriving holiday atmosphere.

Things to do: The best way to explore the surrounding area is by boat — with the small country lanes often becoming grid-locked during the busier months. Catch the local ferry to reach the opposite side of the harbour and spend the day at the beach, or visit the numerous famous pubs, or the local sweet shop and Salcombe Gin distillery. The South West coast path also runs along this stretch of coast, and offers the chance to walk some of the most spectacular routes in the area.

Schools: Salcombe Church of England Primary School, Marlborough with South Huish Church of England Primary School and Charleton Church of England Academy are all good local primary schools, with secondary options slightly further afield with Kingsbridge Community College, Plymouth College and Mount Kelly College.

See more property for sale in the area.