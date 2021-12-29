A delightful Georgian cottage for sale in the quintessential English village where ‘The Holiday’ was filmed

Located in one of Surrey's most idyllic villages, Gallandes and its surroundings are so inspiring that it prompted an International move (and not just the one in the movie).

Those who are partial to a Christmas romantic comedy will only be too well acquainted with the 2006 Christmas hit movie The Holiday.

The film, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, showcased the very best of English countryside living — cosy pubs with open fires, winding country lanes laden with trees, vast expanses of snowy fields, and quintessential, charming property. Yes, yes — and a young Jude Law.

Who could resist?!

Well, film critics, obviously. The film was almost universally panned in reviews, yet it nonetheless captured something in the zeitgeist and inspired millions to dream of swapping metropolitan harshness for a little country romance.

Many of those people dreamed of buying the exact cottage featured, but they were bang out of luck: the house, ‘Ivy Cottage’, was built specially for the film, and then demolished.

So what’s the next best thing? How about finding a home in Shere, the Surrey village near Guildford where Ivy Cottage stood before, mayfly-like, it disappeared forever.

Grade II listed, Gallandes dates from 1742 and has been lovingly updated to present the wonderful three-bedroom cottage in front of you today.

It’s already had residents who came here because of the movie connection as well. One American couple watched the film and found the whole setting so appealing that they moved across the world just to live in Gallandes and experience the idyllic setting.

Located on Shere Street in the centre of the village, the property features a well-appointed and bright kitchen/breakfast room, with large French double doors that lead out to the private rear garden.

Period houses can be a little gloomy, but not here. The impressive vaulted and beamed ceiling has had skylight installed to flood the room with more natural light.

Oak floors run throughout the entire downstairs living space, including in the separate sitting room — with dual aspect windows and a wood burning stove — and the dining room.

Two bedrooms are located on the first floor with a family bathroom and the wonderful master suite takes up the entire second floor and features dual aspect windows, a large dressing area and en suite.

The French doors from the kitchen open up to a decked terrace — perfect for warmer days, and stone steps lead up to a paved terrace at the end of the garden which provides a lovely place to sit and enjoy your surroundings in a private and peaceful environment.

Shere: What you need to know

Location: Shere is located in the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and centres around the River Tillingbourne. Mainline rail stations are located in nearby Guilford (approximately 4.8 miles) and Dorking (approximately 5.4 miles) and offer quick connections into London Waterloo.

Atmosphere: The picturesque village provides an extensive range of amenities, including a bakery, doctors surgery, greengrocer, coffee shop, restaurant, convenience store and post office.

Things to do: Explore the Surrey Hills AONB which is home to excellent walking trails, or explore the idyllic village streets to soak up the atmosphere. For more shopping and restaurant options, head to Guilford or Dorking.

Schools: Chilworth C of E (Aided) Infant School is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted whilst Shere C of E Aided Infant School and Peaslake Free School received ‘good’ ratings.

