A beguiling diamond in the rough, this 17th century property is crying out to be restored to its former glory

Currently divided as two, three bed cottages, Manor Cottage in the village of Glinton near Peterborough is a project to really sink your teeth into.

You know a property needs work — and will no doubt excite developers everywhere – when the agents recommend ‘stout shoes’ to be worn during viewings. Just such a warning applies in the case of Manor Cottage, which is currently on the market via Woodford & Co for £600,000.

This pretty 17th-century house in local limestone, surrounded by mature gardens, was converted into two estate workers’ cottages decades ago and would be a superb five-bedroom home if converted back into a single dwelling; the application for planning permission is already under way.

On the high street at Glinton, a village to the north of Peterborough, Manor Cottage has plenty of character with handsome ashlar chimneys, window seats, fireplaces galore and a striking staircase with pierced finials.

At the back, there’s space for a consented-to four-car garage with accommodation above, and a field shelter projecting into the paddock.

Glinton: What you need to know

Location: The village in Cambridgeshire is approximately 5 miles north of Peterborough where mainline train services run into London King’s Cross.

Atmosphere: The pretty village benefits from a good range of services, including a pub — The Blue Bell Inn, pharmacy, village shop and both primary and secondary schools situated close by.

Things to do: Explore Peterborough — a town known for its Gothic cathedral. Elton Hall and Gardens are also worth visiting. The market towns of Oakham, Stamford and Bourne offer excellent boutique shopping and a good choice of restaurants.

Schools: Arthur Mellows Village College is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and Oakham and Uppingham are also highly regarded independent schools.

