A dutch-gambled manor house with a stunning barn conversion in the Kentish countryside

Denne Manor is a fantastic two-for-one, a beautiful home and a fantastic barn conversion for under £4 million.

Dutch gables are a prominent feature of manors and country houses throughout east Kent, where the same agents are offering two houses for the price of one in the shape of Grade II-listed Denne Manor and its award-winning Kentish barn conversion at Shottenden, two miles from Chilham, 10 miles from Ashford and nine miles from Canterbury.

For sale at a guide price of £3.495m for the whole, the immaculate 4,300sq ft manor and its 3,390sq ft listed barn, set in 9½ acres of gardens and paddocks, can either be used together as the ultimate living and entertaining environment or as separate, yet adjoining homes, with the option to offer either, or both, for long- or short-term rentals, says selling agent Ed Church.

Originally home to the Chilham branch of the Denne farming family, Denne Manor (previously known as Denne Farm, then Denne Manor Farm) dates from at least the mid 17th century.

Research carried out by its current owners shows that the main alteration to the house took place in the early 18th century, when the original timber frame was concealed behind new brick walls of an early Georgian character, with Dutch influences showing in the east and west gabled walls.

In 1849, The Times carried an advertisement for ‘Denne Manor Farm, the only freehold property likely to be sold in the large parish of Chilham… environed by the estates of Lord Sondes, James Wildman and Edward Knight, Esquires, with views in several directions of great extent and beauty’, and a residence offering ‘excellent accommodation for a family of respectability, with a beautiful meadow in front having all the appearance of a lawn’.

Today, Denne Manor and its converted timber-frame barn continue to enjoy peace and seclusion in a glorious rural location. The manor house offers comfortable family accommodation in two principal reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast/family room, five bedrooms and four bathrooms, with contemporary living on tap in Denne Manor Barn, with its huge open-plan reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, five bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms.

