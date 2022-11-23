A €6 million ‘one of a kind’ clifftop house for sale on a rugged Irish peninsula

Wild coastal landscapes meet striking contemporary design at Oceanfront House, in Howth, near Dublin.

If you have €6 million euros to spend and dreams of living at the cusp of land and sea, where jagged cliff edges meet the swell from the Irish Sea below, then Oceanfront House may be your answer — and it’s surely one of the finest homes for sale in Ireland right now.

Situated within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the windswept Howth Peninsula, Oceanfront House is ‘positioned in perfect isolation yet only 30 minutes to Dublin city centre’, and is now on the market via Christie’s International for €6 million (approximately £5.2 million at the time of writing).

The striking property was designed by internationally renowned architect Andrezej Wejchert of AD Wejchert and Partners (who are also responsible for the design of University College Dublin and Dublin City University) and is constructed from local materials that harmonise and honour the surrounding environment.

Clad in a local Howth stone with a sustainable, corrosion-resistant zinc roof means the property, although expansive, blends seamlessly into the landscape.

Oceanfront House sits in 7.2 acres of private grounds with unbelievable views of Ireland’s Eye, Lombay Island and the Irish Sea. Much of the single-storey dwelling features floor to ceiling double glazed, thermally broken windows that flood the 3, 390 square feet of interiors full of light, whilst protecting the property from the elements.

Sleek, contemporary design runs throughout the five-bedroom house. A white, siltstone kitchen connects to the main living spaces where the spectacular views naturally take centre stage. Elsewhere, oversized bathrooms join each bedroom suite and a terrace from one of the bedrooms lets you soak in the Irish sea air.

The highly sought-after Howth Peninsula is just 30 minutes from Dublin city centre and 20 minutes from Dublin airport, with a picturesque harbour, a popular weekly market, stretches of beaches and miles of spectacular coast paths to explore.

There are numerous golf courses in the area as well as yacht clubs and excellent schools.

Within the town there are superb seafood restaurants where you can dine on locally-caught fish and shellfish. You’ll also find excellent pubs, cafés and bars dotted along the streets.

Visit the Hurdy Gurdy Museum of Vintage Radio or the National Transport Museum, or, for those seeking more adventure, there are plenty of ways to explore this area from the sea. Kayaking tours give you a chance to uncover the many sea caves and smaller cliffs that form this stretch of coast, or there are several ferry tour operators which visit the neighbouring islands.

With Dublin located about 10 miles to the west and easily reached via car or train, Oceanfront House offers the perfect balance of living in a totally private position on the coast without compromising on all the delights of a major international city.

Oceanfront House is currently on the market via Christie’s International for €6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.