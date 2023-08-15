A fabulous 78-acre Edwardian estate in North Devon that’s on the market for £3.65 million

Perfectly situated between the Exmoor National Park and North Devon Area of Natural Beauty, Kings Warren offers the ultimate country retreat. James Fisher takes a look.

Kings Warren near Shirwell is ‘an exceptional small country estate’ situated in some 78 acres of gardens and grounds with south-facing views of unspoilt Devon countryside.

Built in 1901, the distinguished property, built of stone under a Welsh slate roof, arrives onto the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.65 million.

The Edwardian main house features some six bedrooms over its two floors and has been sensitively modernised in recent years, the highlight of which is the impressive open-plan kitchen/dining room, which offers an abundance of light from its two skylights.

Elsewhere on the ground floor there are five reception rooms where touches of period charm shine through, as well as a useful boot room with outdoor access; utility and pantry.

Within the grounds, a detached converted coach house now accommodates a large games room and a self-contained flat with two further bedrooms.

Outside, the mature gardens encompass rolling lawns, well-stocked borders and plenty for the sportsperson, such as a swimming pool, tennis court, croquet lawn and a lake stocked with a mixture of fish and overlooked by an oak-built summer house.

Shirwell village is home to Shirwell Primary School, a church and a general store, whilst the ancient market town of Barnstaple is about six miles away and lies on the River Taw.

Here you’ll find a number of attractions, from the 180-mile long Tarka Trail — a series of footpaths and cycle trails inspired by “Tarka The Otter” by Henry Williamson; to the Museum of North Devon and many narrow streets and alleyways with historic buildings. There’s also a traditional Pannier market and beaches at Saunton and Woolacombe.

Kings Warren is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.65 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.