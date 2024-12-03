Fernbank in St Agnes is a veritable cabinet of curiosities. We're a fan.

Considering how often we spend underneath them, I’m not sure we spend enough time looking at, or noticing, ceilings. Lots of time spent staring at walls, a lot less time looking at ceilings. At least in my case.

One place where you will struggle not to notice the ceilings is a home in St Agnes, Cornwall, called Fernbank. Recently remodelled, extended and spread over 2,800sq ft, it is a glorious five-bedroom home in one of north Cornwall’s best towns. It also has some strange ceilings. It’s for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.35 million.

First and foremost, a lot of the rooms in this semi-detached house don’t actually have ceilings. Well, not in the traditional sense. Glass is king here and I would reckon that at least 50% of the roof area on this property is glass. This is obviously great for letting lots of light in and appreciating the splendid weather (when it occurs).

And then there is whatever is going on in here. I am not sure how to describe this ceiling other than ‘quite silvery’. I suppose the reflective nature of whatever material it is will also enhance the light. It’s also a good conversation starter for any visitors — as is the giant fire, huge picture window, and the decision to furnish a very large room with a table that seems to have been burgled from a Lilliputian house. Ours is not to reason why.

The property is rather fun and I have to say that I like it. Lots of soft colours throughout, styled tastefully and I like the wood clad exterior. It’s set over two floors, with all the reception rooms (conservatory, living room, kitchen/dining room, secondary kitchen and snug) on the ground floor. There’s also a guest annexe.

St Agnes is a popular tourist destination just southwest of Newquay and is bursting with amenities. And the beach is not too far either. A real gem in the heart of Cornwall.

Fernbank is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.35 million. For more information and pictures, click here