A former farmhouse turned Manor house that has undergone a full refurbishment — and the results are really quite incredible

Paddock House is a fine country Manor House with all the trimmings of a five-star luxury hotel.

What makes Paddock House so enticing — so much so, that we can’t draw our eyes away — is the finesse and level of detail that has gone into its transformation. The spectacular Manor House is currently on the market via Knight Frank and a guide price of £1.995 million.

Once a farmhouse, it was brought in 1920 by a local architect who began the transformation of the property by adding the Stirling Castle chimney pots and decorative stone balustrades around the impressive south facing terrace.

Although Paddock House has undergone much work, it still retains a nod to its historic origins, as one of the oldest dwellings in Sicklinghall — ‘The Knights Templar’ —was erected on the site, parts of which have since been incorporated into the outside of the new extension.

The luxurious and stylish home has been expertly remodelled and decorated, and if you like pink — even better, because there’s quite a bit of it.

Making up the downstairs accommodation is a generous sized formal drawing room, with dual aspect windows and a fire. Also leading off from the hallway are French double doors which provide access out onto the incredible terrace.

Further on is the immaculate kitchen/dining room, which has a large central island, parque wooden flooring and views over the terrace outside. The pink kitchen cupboards are a personal taste — but work well with the rest of the interior.

Leading on from the kitchen is a sitting room/play room, which has one of the most impressive windows we’ve ever come across. Flooded with light thanks to the floor to ceiling single glass window and a large roof light , this room is wonderfully adaptable and features a Christopher Phillips ladder which leads up to a mezzanine level — perfect as a den or office.

Also on the ground floor are two toilets and a utility room — above which is another ladder (a quirky, but fun theme in the house) which leads to another den/reading spot/home office space. The use of the mezzanine levels really help to elevate the space and create an exciting dynamic amongst the more formal rooms.

The master suite is really something to behold and looks like it’s been taken straight out of a five star hotel. The bedroom and bathroom are all open plan, with a stand alone bathtub, large glass shower and double sink. Completing the rest of the upstairs living space are four further bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Outside, the grounds amount to an acre of gardens, pond, a ha-ha, garage, stables, plus office and an outdoor gym.

There’s a lot on offer at Paddock House and it’s a wonderful example of a fine country home that has been lovingly updated to suit the most luxurious of tastes.

Paddock House is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.995 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Sicklinghall: What you need to know

Location: Sicklinghall is a village in North Yorkshire, located within the ‘golden triangle’. Harrogate is approximately 10 miles away, with access to Leeds and York also easily accessed via the A1.

Atmosphere: Sicklinghall is a renowned village which has its own primary school, pub, church and cricket field.

Things to do: Golfers are spoilt for choice with Wetherby Golf Course and Spofforth Golf Course both situated close by. Harewood House is also not too far away, and is open to the public and often hosts concerts within the grounds. For shopping, restaurants and amenities, take a trip to Harrogate, York or Leeds. The Yorkshire Dales National Park also provides countless walking and hiking routes for those wishing to get outside.

Schools: Sicklinghall Community Primary School, Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings’ Church of England Primary School and Spofforth Church of England Controlled Primary School are all situated closeby. Local secondary options are Wetherby High School and St John Fisher Catholic High School.

