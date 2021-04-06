A former medieval hall in Somerset complete with 19th-century bread oven

Grade II listed Yew Trees in Kingsbury Episcopi, Martock, has irresistible kerb appeal.

Dating from the 16th century, Grade II-listed Yew Trees, in Kingsbury Episcopi, began life as a medieval hall, before being substantially altered in both the 17th and 19th centuries. Yew Trees is listed with Humberts for £800,000.

The property’s most recent renovation occurred from 2003, but those who got very excited by baking during lockdown will be enticed by the fully functioning 19th-century bread oven.

As well as the oven, the four-bedroom property boasts various other period features, such as handsome fireplaces, window seats, exposed beams and spacious family rooms.

The gardens are south facing, level and mostly laid to lawn, and new owners can expect to see lashings of colour in the spring as the roses that adorn the property spring to life.

Yew Trees is listed with Humberts for £800,000.

Kingsbury Episcopi, Somerset: What you need to know

Location: Yew Trees is located in the village of Kingsbury Episcopi within easy reach of the A303. The village is nine miles from Yeovil, 15 miles from Sherbourne and 18 miles from Taunton.

Yew Trees is located in the village of Kingsbury Episcopi within easy reach of the A303. The village is nine miles from Yeovil, 15 miles from Sherbourne and 18 miles from Taunton. Atmosphere: Kingsbury Episcopi is a sought-after village, largely composed of period properties and benefitting from a church, pub and shop. The village is known for its community spirit and festivals and has been crowned Somerset Village Of The Year. The nearby village of Martock, two and a half miles away, has a wider range of amenities.

Kingsbury Episcopi is a sought-after village, largely composed of period properties and benefitting from a church, pub and shop. The village is known for its community spirit and festivals and has been crowned Somerset Village Of The Year. The nearby village of Martock, two and a half miles away, has a wider range of amenities. Things to do: Outdoor enthusiasts are spoilt for choice with diverse landscapes to explore by foot, bicycle or horseback, including wooded hills and valleys and the Somerset Levels and Moors.

Outdoor enthusiasts are spoilt for choice with diverse landscapes to explore by foot, bicycle or horseback, including wooded hills and valleys and the Somerset Levels and Moors. Schools: There are good schools locally including Kingsbury Episcopi Primary School, Ash Primary School, and Huish Episcopi Academy, Sixth Form & Leisure Centre.

