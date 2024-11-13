A four-bedroom bungalow of 3,500sq ft with views over the Helford River reminds me why I hate stairs

If you've got the space to live a whole life on one floor, why not do just that?

Allow me to be truly, brutally honest for a moment. Stairs are a pain. I hate going down them, and I especially hate going down them. Is there any worse feeling than leaving something upstairs and realising you have to go back up to get it? Makes me sick just thinking about it.

The bungalow doesn’t get enough credit. Everything you need on one floor. A house to grow old in. A house where you don’t have to worry about an agonising creak whenever you’re sneaking around in the night.

Imagine my joy when presented with this property on the Helford River in Cornwall. For sale for the first time in more than 30 years, it has earned the nickname of the ‘mega bungalow’ on the Country Life Property Desk. It has four bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms, all on one floor. Heaven. It is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £2.65 million

Even more heavenly is its position, situated in glorious manicured gardens with ‘commanding views’ over the mouth of the Helford River. No stairs and good views is the key to my heart, in case anyone was wondering.

The property offers more than 3,000sq ft of living space, as well as a garage and ¾ of an acre of gardens. So there is no shortage of space. Highlands, as it is known, is arranged carefully, with the bedrooms to the north and west of the property, with the reception rooms to the south to make the most of the sunlight. The large kitchen/breakfast room occupies the centre of the home.

As well as being easy to live in, the property’s location means it is also easy to take advantage of the myriad things to do in Helford Passage and beyond. Within walking distance are a pub, sailing facilities, the beach and the Budock Vean golf course.

If all that wasn’t enough, and you decide that you do need some stairs, planning permission is in place for two further en-suite bedrooms on the as yet built first floor.

Highlands is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £2.65 million. For more information and pictures, click here