A Georgian home worthy of a starring role in a period drama, at the heart of a 286-acre Wiltshire estate

The Landford Lodge estate includes a breathtakingly pretty Georgian home surrounded by wonderful gardens and productive land. Penny Churchill takes a look.

It’s not often that a £12 million property comes with a ‘now in need of updating’ disclaimer from the agent. But then again, it’s not often that a property comes up in one of the most delightful places on the Hampshire/Wiltshire border, with hundreds of acres and huge potential. The timewarp feel of the interior only seems to add to the charm.

The 286-acre Landford Lodge estate, a secluded and diverse country property located near the hamlet of Landford on the northern edge of the New Forest National Park. Will Matthews of Knight Frank’s country department quotes a guide price of £12 million for the estate, which sits10 miles south-east of the cathedral city of Salisbury and 18 miles north-west of the historic port town of Lymington, Hampshire.

At its core stands imposing Landford Lodge, built of Flemish bond brick under a hipped tiled roof on a traditional Georgian square plan, with attached service buildings laid out around a square courtyard.

It really does look worthy of a spot in BBC period drama, right down to the various lakes, fountains and ponds for a Mr Darcy to step out of.

Approached by a private driveway off the northern boundary, which runs through the middle of the estate, the house faces south with views over an ornamental lake and the parkland beyond.

Immaculate formal gardens include a walled garden, swimming pool with pool house and a former tennis court.

Landford Lodge offers 10,710sq ft of well-proportioned living space on three floors, including four fine reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, and various utilities.

There is also a one-bedroom annexe, a vast master-bedroom suite, plus nine further bedrooms and five bathrooms on the first and second floors.

Additional accommodation is available in two pretty cottages in the grounds.

This area is steeped in naval tradition. The manor of Landford was owned in the 19th century by Frances Elizabeth Eyre, who became Countess Nelson of Trafalgar when, in 1835, her husband, Thomas, Admiral Nelson’s nephew, inherited the Nelson earldom on the death of his uncle William.

Thomas died shortly afterwards and the earldom passed to their son, Horatio. Countess Nelson lived on at Landford House until her death more than 40 years later, in March 1878.

According to its Historic England listing, Landford Lodge, listed Grade II, which dates from the 18th century, was rebuilt on land acquired or leased from Countess Nelson by Sir William Heathcote, 3rd Hursley baronet, who was MP for Shaftesbury.

Its design was reputedly inspired by Hursley House, the family seat near Winchester, and the work was completed in about 1776. In the 19th century, the estate was owned by the Greatheed family, who further improved the estate. During the Second World War, Landford Lodge was occupied by the Royal Tank Regiment, the Corps of Military Police and, later, American troops preparing for the D-Day landings.

From 1976 until 2019, when the estate was acquired by the current vendor, Landford Lodge was the home of Christopher Pilkington and his wife, Gina. Here, in 1983, Mr Pilkington established the well-known tree-growing operation Landford Trees, which is for sale as a going concern by separate negotiation.

Also for sale separately is Manor Farm, comprising a five-bedroom, period farmhouse set in private gardens within Landford village, with offices, a period barn, redundant farm buildings, paddocks and 20 acres of pasture.

During his tenure, the present owner has considerably improved the estate, which enjoys direct access to the New Forest and is now deer fenced throughout. It includes some 55 acres of mature, mainly deciduous woodland and a delightful mix of lakes and streams, pasture and productive arable land, the latter farmed on an annual farm business tenancy by a local farmer. The shooting rights are let under licence to a local syndicate until February 2025.

Landford Lodge and Estate are for sale at £12m — see more pictures and details.