A Georgian mansion in the a beautiful seaside village for the price of a suburban flat in London

What would get you a two bedroom flat in South West London goes a whole lot further a little further north, in the shape of this lovely Georgian mansion in Scotland.

It’s hard to imagine a property of this scale and style at a price that doesn’t make your eyes water, but that’s exactly what Rennyhill House — a stunning Ashlar sandstone Georgian mansion built circa 1760 — manages to achieve.

Situated close to the coast, in the pretty village of Kilrenny, this six bedroom house is currently on the market with Bradburne & Co for offers over £560,000 — the same sort of money you’d need for a two-bedroom flat in south-west London. Or a shoebox in Mayfair.

We should warn you that you may or may not seriously consider packing up your belongings, uprooting your life and making the move to Scotland after reading this.

We’ve done the numbers – 478 miles from London. No, it’s not commutable.

The property itself is composed over three floors with an additional attic flat, with working window shutters fitted throughout. Inside, the grand interiors reflect the essence of the building, with a traditional Georgian wide stone staircase acting as a real focal feature.

The ground floor is comprised of a classic farmhouse style kitchen that could easily be adapted to suit various tastes, a large dining room and a spacious drawing room that over looks the gardens to the south.

The bedrooms are located over the top two floors, with the majority featuring tall ceilings and several large windows, providing ample natural light.

The remaining two bedrooms are found as part of a self contained flat in the converted attic which also has a bathroom and kitchen. (Think more teenage/ granny space, less Rochester’s estranged wife in Jane Eyre).

Located to the side of the property is Wester Cottage, which, (through separate negotiation) could be remodelled as part of the main house.

Rennyhill House is framed by pristine lawns, in just over half an acre of land, complete with a summer house, double garage and workshop on site.

If all that isn’t reason enough to pack up your bags, we don’t know what is. Race you there.

Rennyhill House is currently on the market with Bradburne & Co for offers in excess of £560,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Kilrenny: What you need to know

Location: Kilrenny is a small fishing village located in the East Neuk of Fife. Located to the south and within walking distance or a short drive is Anstruther. The two closest railway stations are Leuchars and Cupar (both approximately 15 miles) which provide excellent access to the north and south via the east coastline. Edinburgh airport is located 47 miles away and Dundee airport at 24, with domestic and international flights.

Atmosphere: Dating back to the 9th Century, Kilrenny is a small, peaceful, historical village known for its fishing, agricultural and weaving trade.

Things to do: Located close by is Anstruther, a large popular fishing village. Famed for its fish and chips, it also has shopping, leisure and health facilities. St. Andrews, located nine miles away provides further shops, restaurants and theatres — and golf, of course. There are also plenty of golf courses and marinas around the East Neuk.

Schools: There are a number of local primary schools in the area, and the notable Waid Academy in Anstruther. St. Leonards in St Andrews also provides private education for all age groups.

Find more properties in the area.