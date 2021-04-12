A gorgeous B-listed house with sea views and direct beach access in Dumfries & Galloway

Scottish homes don't come more panoramic than B-listed Chapel Rossan, which sits directly on Chapel Rossan Bay.

Chapel Rossan, near Ardwell, in Dumfries & Galloway, was never a chapel — even though some of its features, such as the point-arched windows at the front, have an ecclesiastical feel — but is so named after a chapel that stood on the same site between AD600 and 1100.

Despite its lack of consecration, the house, for which Galbraith is seeking offers over £700,000, has more than enough qualities that could be defined as heavenly.

For starters, it’s listed Grade B. Even better, it has searing view over Chapel Rossan Bay and direct access to the beach.

But the interiors are not to be overlooked either. The house has been recently renovated and decorated to a high standard and now has a large open-plan kitchen and dining area with a window seat to take in the views of both sea and garden, a mellow sitting room with wood-burning stove, a panoramic inner hall with open fire and five ensuite bedrooms — two on the ground floor and three upstairs.

A particular highlight is the tasteful conservatory, from where you can appreciate the surrounding countryside all year round.

The extensive gardens and grounds, which total about four acres, offer ample space for entertaining, whether around the fire pit, the hot tub or the barbecue area, and Nature lovers will lose plenty of time walking through the woodland or stopping by the pond and burn.

Chapel Rossan is for sale at offers over £700,000 via Galbraith — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Ardwell: What you need to know

Location: Ardwell is 16 minutes’ drive from the town of Stranraer

Atmosphere: A tiny village, Ardwell punches above its weight, with an 18th-century country house, Ardwell House, a pretty church, a boatyard and a fishing tackle shop, while a pub and restaurant are three miles away in Sandhead

Things to do: Beaches are the thing here—with the bays at Chapel Rossan, New England and Ardwell all on the doorstep. The Ardwell Pond Walk is a great way to take in the local countryside and garden enthusiasts will love Ardwell Gardens (the grounds of Ardwell House) and the Logan Botanic Garden.

Schools: Sandhead School is about 3 miles away.