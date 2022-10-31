A gorgeous converted Mill House that comes with tennis court, lake and 227 acres of Wiltshire

Penny Churchill takes a look at a wonderful country home whose outgoing owner has transformed in the space of two decades.

Farming and life co-exist in perfect harmony at The Mill House and its 227-acre Farm at Bulkington, five miles from Devizes, Wiltshire, which is for sale as a whole through Savills in Salisbury at a guide price of £5.75m.

The current owner took on the property in 1998, converting the charming Mill House at the heart of the farm from a former red-brick farmhouse into the elegant, five-bedroom country house it is today.

Approached along a sweeping tree-lined drive, Mill House, which is unlisted, faces south over its own land, with magnificent views across the surrounding Wiltshire countryside.

To the front of the house, a sparkling mill stream, where trout are often caught by the current owners, runs down to an old mill house, which may be eligible for conversion, subject to planning.

From here, an enchanting lake, bordered by mature willows and teeming with flora and fauna, catches the eye. A productive kitchen garden, an orchard and a secluded tennis court complete the grounds.

Mill Farm boasts an extensive range of modern farm buildings suitable for a variety of uses: located within a well-ventilated building are six American barn-style stables, plus a tack room, feed and grooming area.

The land is all set to permanent pasture with small areas of woodland and game cover.

Currently farmed under a contract agreement with a local farmer, the land could also lend itself to environmental projects such as rewilding or tree planting.

The Mill House is for sale at £5.75m — see more details and pictures.