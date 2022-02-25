A gorgeous Hampshire home once built as a farmhouse, now reimagined as a home for entertaining, with party barn and bar

Little beats the convenience of having a dedicated place to party or play ’til the early hours of the morning. Carla Passino takes a look.

Yes, we’re leading with a picture of the inside of the party barn. That’s how important entertaining feels at Greenwood Manor, in Durley. It’s hard to imagine a property better suited to entertaining than this one, 10 miles from Winchester, which finds itself currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £2.3 million.

The magnificent party barn, which has a bar and soaring vaulted ceilings, is the obvious place to host a large gathering, but the reception rooms inside the house are good contenders, too.

They include an elegant drawing room with a beautiful fireplace, a formal dining room, a games room and a mellow family room, with central fireplace.

For a more informal atmosphere, there’s also a spacious kitchen and breakfast room and, for a summer dinner party, there’s a large terrace.

Greenwood Manor has six bedrooms, arranged across the first and second floors, of which the most notable is the master suite, with panoramic views from the balcony.

Outside are beautifully landscaped grounds, with a couple of outbuildings that could lend themselves to many different uses.

Durley: What you need to know

Location: In the south of Hampshire, just over 8 miles from Southampton, 16 miles from Portsmouth and roughly 11 miles south of Winchester. Rail services run to London Waterloo from Botley and Hedge End and Southampton Airport is just over 6 miles away.

Atmosphere: The small village is a highly sought-after place to live thanks to its great transportation access and close proximity to the coast. Within Durley there are a couple of pubs, a primary school, village hall and church. Further day to day amenities can be found in neighbouring Wickham and Bishop’s Waltham.

Things to do: The home of Hampshire cricket is just a few short miles away at Ageas Bowl; the coast provides an abundance of Watersport options, including sailing and power boating and there are numerous walking and bridle tracks around the area to explore. The cathedral city of Winchester is home to a wider variety of shops, restaurants and bars also.

Schools: Twyford Prep, Winchester College, Prince’s Mead, St. Swithun’s and Peter Symonds Sixth Form College are all in the surrounding area.

See more property for sale in the area.