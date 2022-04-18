A gorgeous home in the midst of the Lake District National Park which has access to world class walks from the doorstep

Within the Wasdale Valley, surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery, stands a beautiful home with plenty to offer.

Against the striking backdrop of Wasdale Valley’s Screes, this little white pebbledash cottage with its green window frames, known as Low Greendale, would be dwarfed, were it not for the expanse of unspoilt Lake District countryside that spreads out before it, including its own three acres of grazing land.

Currently on the market via PFK for offers over £750,000, it has four/five bedrooms, a sun room and studio barn conversion Little Greendale, which is currently a holiday let.

Views of Scafell Pike tempt one out of doors, where Wastwater is a short walk and Buckbarrow and Middle Fell are on the doorstep. The village of Nether Wasdale, with its two pubs, is not far, either.

Wasdale Head: What you need to know

Location: At the head of the Wasdale Valley in the Lake District National Park. The area is surrounded by some of England’s highest mountains, including Scafell Pike, Sca Fell and Great Gable.

Atmosphere: The rural, picturesque hamlet claims to be home to the highest mountain (Scafell Pike) deepest lake (Wastwater) and smallest church (St Olaf’s Church) — a claim made by a man named Will Ritson, the former landlord of the Wastwater Hotel (now known as the Wasdale Head Inn, which is a famed rock climbing hotel).

Things to do: Without stating the obvious, the surrounding area is home to some of the best hikes, scrambles and rock climbing in the country, so for those looking for adventure, you’re in the right place! The Wainwright Fells of Buckbarrow and Middle Fell are literally on the property’s doorstep, and nearby Nether Wasdale is home to two pubs.

Schools: There are plenty of options around Cumbria, including Sedbergh School, The Lakes School, Windemere School, Keswick School and Dallam School.

