A gorgeously quirky house for sale in the heart of ‘the best piece of townscape in Gloucestershire’

It's rare to find houses for sale in the centre of the famously beautiful town of Chipping Campden, but one has come to the market. James Fisher reports.

The High Street of Chipping Campden is described as ‘the best piece of townscape in Gloucestershire and arguably one of the best in England’, not by the agents, but by Nikolaus Pevsner himself.

Indeed, when Country Life rounded up the best views in England in 2013, we described it in glowing terms:

‘Chipping Campden is a town charmed by limestone. Its walls dance by the light of the dying day… Chipping Campden’s High Street is best viewed from the covered market of 1627, looking up towards the church tower. The houses are of a creamy local limestone. Walls are offset by grey-brown roof tiles and white woodwork, fronted by foxgloves, hydrangeas and a skirt of lawn.’

The opportunity to own a property there is rare, but one such example is The Malt House, a Grade II-listed home in the heart of the county’s most famous town. It’s for sale through Jackson-Stops at a price of £1.95 million.

The 18th-century, five-bedroom home is awash with period features, such as an oak staircase, fireplaces and exposed beams.

Of particular interest are the converted malt room, now used for entertaining, and the malt kiln, an elevated study/home office, while the kitchen has a lovely ‘old house’ feel to it.

Outside, a landscaped walled garden, set on various levels, with a gorgeous patio covered with a pergola, with greenery creeping over the top. To have such a lovely, secluded outdoor space in a busy little town is a real plus.

The garden planted with hornbeam, yew and box hedging, as well as rose beds and herbaceous borders, leads through to the private parking area with three spaces.

A little cosmetic updating here and there might be needed, but any work done will be more than worth it — this feels like a rare chance to own a special little slice of the Cotswolds.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.