A Gothic-style home in the coastal town of Saundersfoot, that is as beautiful inside as it is out

With views over the Pembrokeshire coast, The Priory is a wonderfully unique period house, that is refined down to every last detail.

Gothic-style architecture meets long sea views at the Priory, in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, which is currently on the market via Savills at a guide price of £1.5 million.

Set above the bay, this Grade II-listed house, with its soaring chimney stacks, was built in about 1870 and has been beautifully renovated: it now features a profusion of handmade cabinets — the fully fitted kitchen by Barry Wade is especially striking — period-style fireplaces and a David Salisbury orangery that is flooded with light.

Many of the rooms look out towards the sea; the elegant master suite, where a vast window frames the picturesque bay, is particularly notable.

But perhaps the best place to relax and take in the panorama is the lovely landscaped garden, with its flower beds, mature trees and seating areas.

Saundersfoot: What you need to know

Location: Saundersfoot is a large village that lies on the Pembrokeshire coast, in Wales. There is a railway station located within the village, with further railways at Kilgetty and Tenby.

Atmosphere: Saundersfoot is a popular designation for visitors, due to its breathtaking scenery and community atmosphere.

Things to do: The sandy beaches of Saundersfoot and Coppet Hall prove popular with visitors and locals. The coastal town is perfectly located for those wishing to get on the water — from sailing to stand up paddle boarding. There are also a number of companies offering ‘sea safari’s’ — the chance to get out on a speedboat and see the local wildlife. If you’d prefer to keep your feet wet, then explore the numerous independent shops, art and pottery studios and cafes.

Schools: Saundersfoot C.P. School and Stepaside C.P. School are both local primary options, with Ysgol Hafan Y Mor as the local secondary.

