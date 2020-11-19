A graceful Elizabethan home with modern additions so in-keeping that you can barely see the joins

The Wyck has changed hugely during its 400-plus years of existence, but still retains its original charm.

The art and craft of the country house expert — be that an architect, builder or garden designer — really can be something of a marvel. Take the example of The Wyck, in the village of St. Ipployts, Hertfordshire, which is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.25 million.

The Wyck was originally built as a hall house during the reign of Elizabeth I, before being enlarged in the 19th century. It went on to feature in the pages of Country Life in 1905, and one of the images from that appearance is below.

The angles are a little different, of course, and the ivy that once draped the brickwork has been cleared away. But you can still clearly make out the building’s original lines, just as they were over a century ago — yet if you hadn’t had the benefit of the two images, how many of us would have known at first glance that the entire left-hand section of the house is so much newer than the rest?

The property, as it stands today, exudes Elizabethan charm with its timber-frame construction and is listed Grade II.

Inside, things are a bit more modern, with new bathrooms and a garden room with glass walls offering views of the gardens and grounds to the rear.

The kitchen, designed by Edwin Loxley, is a highlight, with granite worktops, twin integrated Miele ovens, two warming draws, a steam oven and coffee machine and a split Belfast sink.

There are four well-sized bedrooms, including a master with dressing room and en-suite.

The Wyck has various outbuildings, a greenhouse and a guest lodge, all set in just over three acres of gardens — part of which is taken up by an outdoor swimming pool and pool house.

The village of St Ipployts is a good-sized place with a primary school and village shop, plus a couple of pubs in the adjoining hamlet of Gosmore. Two miles away is the market town of Hitchin, with fast rail access to London.

The Wyck is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.25m — see more details and pictures.