A Grade II-listed former mill in a canal-side Northamptonshire village

Circular architecture meets modern interiors at Grade II-listed The Mill, in the village of Braunston, Northamptonshire.

Buyers looking for a property with character could do worse than look at The Mill, in Braunston, Northamptonshire. This Grade II-listed, converted windmill, which is on the market with Michael Graham at an asking price of £825,000, combines its striking circular architecture with sleek modern interiors.

The house’s almost 2,100sq ft are arranged across six floors, with a family room and study on the ground floor, the kitchen and dining area taking up the entire first floor and the sitting room the entire second floor. All the living areas have exposed beams and the sitting room has a feature fireplace.

The upper three floors are all occupied by bedrooms with the landing on the fourth floor opening onto a balcony that enjoys panoramic views across the surrounding countryside. The fifth floor bedroom is split level, with the sleeping area at the top and a study and the bathroom downstairs.

Additional accommodation is available in the Mill Cottage, which has a vaulted bedroom.

The Mill has a courtyard garden with seating and a covered hot tub and the cottage has a summer house, also with a hot tub, and a lawned garden.

The Mill is for sale at £825,000 via Michael Graham — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Braunston: What you need to know

Location: Braunston is nine minutes’ drive from Daventry and 17 from Rugby

Braunston is nine minutes’ drive from Daventry and 17 from Rugby Atmosphere: Perched on a hill, the village overlooks the junction between the Oxford and the Grand Union canals and its church, All Saints’, is known as The Cathedral of the Canals. Braunston’s fortunes were built on the canal trade and, today, the waterways are almost as busy—except this time with leisure boats. The village has a few pubs, a local shop and a butcher’s

Perched on a hill, the village overlooks the junction between the Oxford and the Grand Union canals and its church, All Saints’, is known as The Cathedral of the Canals. Braunston’s fortunes were built on the canal trade and, today, the waterways are almost as busy—except this time with leisure boats. The village has a few pubs, a local shop and a butcher’s Things to do : Boating! The village has a marina. For those that would rather be on land, there are plenty of great local walks and the community has a packed calendar of events that include film nights and open garden days

: Boating! The village has a marina. For those that would rather be on land, there are plenty of great local walks and the community has a packed calendar of events that include film nights and open garden days Schools: Braunston has a Church of England Primary School and at secondary level, Rugby School is within easy reach.

Find more properties in the area.